Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena could be moving to Tanzania soon to take up a new job in the country

Simba is reportedly interested in the coach and he fits the description of the kind of coach that they are looking for

Rulani Mokwena has been doing an exceptional job at Mamelodi Sundowns and just became the youngest coach to win the MTN8

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Things are looking really good for Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena and it's not only because his team just won the MTN8 trophy. Mokwena has now attracted interest from a big football club in Tanzania called Simba and he has been shortlisted for the head coach role.

Mokwena has been doing a great job as the co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and became the youngest coach to win the MTN8 cup. As he keeps enhancing his CV, other teams can't help but see his brilliance and consider him for a coaching job.

Rulani Mokwena might be packing his bags to Tanzania soon if he bags a new job. Image: @soccer_laduma

Source: Twitter

Goal reports that Wekundu wa Msimbazi have whittled down a list of 100 coaches who wanted to replace fired Didier Gomes Da Rosa to four and Mokwerna is on the list, along with ex-Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

"Our target now is to hire an African coach and not from Europe, the issue of the coach does not need rushing, we know we don’t have a full-time coach now but we are working on it," said Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez, according to The South African.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to Gonzalez, the club is not in a rush to hire a new coach and they want to make sure that it's the right pick for them. Their description of what they want in a new coach fits Mokwena's description and the coach could be on his way soon.

Rulani Mokwena praises his star striker Peter Shalulile

Briefly News previously reported that Peter Shalulile is arguably one of the league's most lethal strikers and he is receiving praise from his co-coach Rulani Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the MTN8 title over the weekend in a dramatic win which saw them take the cup home by winning 3-2 on penalties against Cape Town City. Mokwena is impressed by Shalulile, even though he didn't score in open play.

It's difficult for many teams to keep Peter Shalulile quiet for the whole game but Cape Town City did the job, making the game go onto extra time and then penalties. After a 14-year drought without the MTN8 trophy, Sundowns celebrated in stunning fashion.

Source: Briefly.co.za