Mamelodi Sundowns Staff Rewarded for MTN8 Victory, R8 Million Prize Money Shared

Mamelodi Sundowns players and technical staff are going to be rewarded handsomely for their heroic MTN8 win over the weekend

The club's hierarchy has decided that the R8 million prize money will be shared amongst those who made it possible

Masandawana worked hard on the day to clinch the win and an impressive display from Denis Onyango sealed the deal

Mamelodi Sundowns recently clinched the MTN8 trophy, which is a title that has eluded them for many years. The club's top guns have decided that the prize money will be shared amongst the squad and technical staff for their amazing efforts.

The decision to share the prize money amongst the staff is because of their bonus structure for their players and coaches. The policy seems to be working for them as they were promised to share league prize money when they've won it in the past.

According to Soccer Laduma, the reward is well-deserved by the squad and the coaches who have led Sundowns to glory in the cup competition. Their target, however, remains to win the DStv Premiership once again and compete for the CAF Champions League title.

Cape Town City fought hard in the final as the game ended in penalties, Goal reports. Credit is due to Eric Tinkler who did his best and made sure that the team made it into the final of the competition.

Sundowns remain unbeaten in the PSL so far this season but saw their run of not conceding goals coming to an end after a resilient Cape Town City side did their best to fight for the title. Denis Onyango impressed on the day, saving penalties and being named the Man of the Match.

