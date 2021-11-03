Midfielder Mpho Makola is in hot water after he allegedly shoved a match official after the MTN8 final over the weekend

Makola was visibly frustrated during the incident and about the result of the penalties and it's not the first time he has done so

The PSL disciplinary committee has launched an investigation into the player for his actions after the cup final

Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola was frustrated with the loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final and has now found himself in hot water with the PSL. Makola allegedly shoved assistant referee Cladwin Baloyi after the match.

Cape Town City showed resilience in the MTN8 final but it was not to be as Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the title on penalties. Masandawana goalkeeper Denis Onyango was the hero on the evening for saving a number of penalties but was off his line on some occasions.

The officials did not realise this and the penalties were not disallowed, leading to Sundowns winning the match. SowetanLIVE reports that PSL prosecutor Nande Becker is studying the footage of the push and are investigating the matter.

Makola allegedly shoved the match official in a situation that was reminiscent of the player being raked over the coals by the PSL disciplinary committee (DC) three years ago. It is not the first time that Makola has found himself in trouble for touching match officials.

When asked about the event, SAFA's head of referees, Abdul Ebrahim, gave out a strong message, KickOff reports.

"Let's first go through that report, but then you must know that no one, I don't care who they are, in football they are not allowed to touch match officials. That is at any point during, after or before a game," he said.

