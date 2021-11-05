Rulani Mokwena: Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Reflects on Failures at Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his failures at his previous club, Orlando Pirates

The young and astute manager, Rulani, says having energy, enthusiasm and honesty was not received well at Pirates

Together with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela, the Masandawana boss has just led the club to MTN8 glory

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his stint with former club, Orlando Pirates, saying enthusiasm spoiled his stay with the Buccaneers.

Mokwena is now in charge of the Brazilians with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela. According to a report carried by The South African, the young manager says he learned a lot at Mayfair but he admits to having made errors.

Together with Mngqithi and Komphela, the trio recently guided the Tshwane giants to the MTN8 glory and remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership after eight matches.

Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his stay at Pirates. Image: @Masandawana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Rulani Mokwena talks about his stay at Orlando Pirates

Mokwena says he was given a massive responsibility to guide the former African champions and the energy and honesty he possessed weren’t received well. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I think sometimes, the mistake, especially as a young coach that I made was the energy and enthusiasm that we have, it always brings us into trying to express ourselves. And at times, it’s not always the right thing to do. It may be the honest thing to do. It may be that you mean well; you mean well and your intentions are good. But not everybody is adapted to honesty the way you are receptive to honesty, and that for me has been the biggest lesson in the last couple of months.”

In another report published by The Citizen, Mokwena is quoted saying no man is an island at Chloorkop. He added:

“It is a complete team performance. No man is an island at Sundowns, no one is more important than the other because the team is not a club that is established on the principles of Animal Farm.”

Mokwena and Sundowns were handed the Q1 prize by the Premier Soccer League for leading the club to an unbeaten run as they are also yet to concede in the season. The PSL confirmed the news on social media:

The post reads:

@Dumi Dludlu said:

“Ayivalwe le league kuyafana there's only one team winning the league. The only competition is to avoid relegation.”

@Sphamindlos said:

“So Sundowns is already leading Q2 by 3 points having not even started it...”

@Mbusi_B_Ndlovu said:

“So sundowns hasn’t lost a match and conceded a goal.”

@Winkhumo said:

“Mamelodi Sundowns have gone 11 league games without conceding a goal: More than 990 minutes of football have passed since Mamelodi Sundowns conceded a goal in the DStv Premiership as they continue to dominate domestic football. Yellow nation!”

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena attracts interest from Tanzanian giants Simba after MTN8 victory

In a previous and related piece, Briefly News reported that things are looking really good for Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena and it's not only because his team just won the MTN8 trophy.

Mokwena has now attracted interest from a big football club in Tanzania called Simba and he has been shortlisted for the head coach role.

Mokwena has been doing a great job as the co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and became the youngest coach to win the MTN8 cup.

As he keeps enhancing his CV, other teams can't help but see his brilliance and consider him for a coaching job.

Source: Briefly.co.za