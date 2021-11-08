Mamelodi Sundowns supporters are delighted as they react to Themba Zwane’s super goal against Marumo Gallants

Zwane netted a brilliant strike as they beat Gallants 4-0 in the DStv Premiership on Sunday afternoon, remaining unbeaten

Some football lovers are also praising defender Thapelo Morena while others say ‘Mshishi’ is the best midfielder in Mzansi

Following their 4-0 win over Marumo Glalants on Sunday afternoon, Mamelodi Sundowns fans are delighted over their star player, Themba Zwane. ‘Mshishi’ netted a stunner against the Limpopo-based club in the DStv Premiership.

The opening goal saw the Brazilians playing their traditional passing game as they sliced through their opponents in the opposite half. Zwane scored a brilliant goal as he passed the ball into the net after a beautiful lay-off from Peter Shalulile.

Sundowns remain unbeaten and are yet to concede a match in the league after nine and they sit at the top of the log standings with 25 points.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans are praising Themba Zwane. Image: @Mshishi18/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Themba Zwane’s goal

The opening half saw coach Manqoba Mngqithi's troops dominating the proceedings early in the encounter and the fans are sharing their reactions on social media.

Premier Soccer League broadcast partners, SuperSport TV, posted a video on social media and the fans are now praising the Bafana Bafana star. Some in the Masandawana family are praising defender Thapelo Morena’s role in the build-up to the goal. They wrote on Twitter:

“As far as team goals go, Themba Zwane may have just scored one of the best you'll see.”

The post reads:

@Bayede_Sguda08 said:

“Morena's role in this goal.”

@Quantumleeping said:

“Why we can't just adopt Shalulile so he can play for the national team?”

@McubeTK said:

“Ooh wow, what a goal by the best ever midfielder in South African football.”

@KJomoKen0263 said:

“Let me declare Sundowns the DStv Premier League champions in advance.”

Rulani Mokwena: Mamelodi Sundowns coach reflects on failures at Orlando Pirates

In a recent story, Briefly News posted that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his stint with former club, Orlando Pirates, saying enthusiasm spoiled his stay with the Buccaneers.

Mokwena is now in charge of the Brazilians with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela. According to a report carried by The South African, the young manager says he learned a lot at Mayfair but he admits to having made errors.

Together with Mngqithi and Komphela, the trio recently guided the Tshwane giants to the MTN8 glory and remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership after eight matches.

Rulani Mokwena talks about his stay at Orlando Pirates Mokwena says he was given a massive responsibility to guide the former African champions and the energy and honesty he possessed weren’t received well.

