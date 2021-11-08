Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter is happy after his men beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby this weekend

Baxter has singled out players such as Sibusiso Mabiliso, who featured for the first time in the derby against Chiefs' old rivals, Pirates

Players such as Keagan Dolly and Mabiliso made an impact in the match as Amakhsoi emerged as 2-1 victors at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has praised debutants such as Sibusiso Mabiliso, who had a great game against their old rivals, Orlando Pirates. Apart from Mabiliso, Baxter also mentioned Keagan Dolly, who scored a brace against the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi emerged as 2-1 victors in the Soweto Derby match that was staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. A goal and a penalty by Dolly saw Chiefs stunning the Buccaneers.

Despite the win, many fans feel referee Victor Hlungwani failed to put on a good display as he misjudged a penalty which Dolly converted their second goal from.

Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter reflects on the Soweto Derby win

Baxter was delighted to lead his men back to winning ways following their loss at the hands of Stellenbosch in their midweek clash ahead of the derby. He said after the match, as per KickOff:

"He stood up and he was counted tonight. He gave a solid performance, a solid performance in your very first Soweto Derby is a very good performance. If we play the way we can play then we can beat anybody in the league. But at the same time, we can be our own worst enemy and can be picked off by anybody in the league. That is a characteristic we have to change.”

The 68-year-old mentor also denied reports that he apologised after beating their old nemesis. He is quoted by SowetanLIVE:

“Let me clear up what I had to say to Fadlu after the game because I went to him and I said, ‘Yeah, these refereeing decisions can go both ways...' They are nondescript. So there was no apologising for anything. It’s not in my nature to apologise for winning.”

Kaizer Chiefs fans pleased with win over Orlando Pirates

The Glamour Boys headed online to share the proceedings on Twitter, allowing the fans to share their reactions.

The post reads:

@AfricanAfrica said:

“Anti Baxter brigade... eat your hearts out. 3 points in the bag, Derby bragging rights won and we the Mighty Amakhosi move on!!”

@Malumza058 said:

Stuart Baxter is not the righy man to lead Kaizer Chiefs, his tactics continue to be questionable. Mathoho and Cardoso continue to be our weakest links. Nange is slowly becoming a liability.”

@Syk_Ave said:

“As a team though that was a horrible performance. Individual brilliance won us that game just like all the games we won this season if we are being honest.”

