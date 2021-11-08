Retired Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has once again shared an unsavoury analysis on the current squad

Khanye is known to be harsh on Chiefs and was reacting after watching the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates over the weekend

At the same time, the Ekurhuleni-based legend says Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly are the only two players who are willing to die for the Glamour Boys

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has lashed out at the current crop of Amakhosi, saying they are ordinary to play for a big club like Chiefs. Khanye is known for his analysis of the Glamour Boys and this time he argues that the players are not the best.

Even after the 2-1 win over Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, Khanye still feels the club didn’t do enough in the transfer market to bolster their ranks.

According to a local football publication, the retired midfielder says the Soweto Derby is no longer the same compared to his playing days.

Junior Khanye critical of Kaizer Chiefs current players

The analyst with iDiskiTV says it’s a shame for both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi as he looked at the DStv Premiership encounter last weekend. Khanye is quoted by Goal:

“The derby is no longer the same, it no longer has some spark because these players are not confident to take some responsibility. We need to be realistic, it’s a shame on both teams. There are only two players who complement Chiefs, Dolly and Billiat. They are always raising their hands up. The rest look ordinary, I think Chiefs is too big for them. They were only playing well for their previous teams. The coach plays two defensive midfielders who are Nange and Ngcobo."

KickOff also carried a report where Baxter said they have to try and catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns and they must not be emotional about it.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter praises Soweto Derby debutants in Orlando Pirates match

Looking at a related post, Briefly News published that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has praised debutants such as Sibusiso Mabiliso, who had a great game against their old rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Apart from Mabiliso, Baxter also mentioned Keagan Dolly, who scored a brace against the Soweto giants. Amakhosi emerged as 2-1 victors in the Soweto Derby match that was staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A goal and a penalty by Dolly saw Chiefs stunning the Buccaneers.

Despite the win, many fans feel referee Victor Hlungwani failed to put on a good display as he misjudged a penalty which Dolly converted their second goal from.

