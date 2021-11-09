Bafana Bafana: Hugo Broos Calls Jesse Donn to Replace Injured Yusuf Maart

Ahead of crucial clashes against Zimbabwe and Ghana, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made changes in his squad

Broos has replaced the injured Yusuf Maart who has suffered a knee injury with Jesse Donn from SuperSport United

Bafana headed to social media to announce the changes in the squad and also wished the Sekhukhune United player a speedy recovery

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos moved swiftly to replace an injured Yusuf Maart with SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn. Maart, who is contracted to Sekhukhune United suffered a knee injury and will miss the two Bafana clashes against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Bafana took to social media to announce the news and also wished the youngster the best of luck in his road to recovery. Looking at another social media post, Donn has since joined the team and he’s delighted to arrive at the camp.

Hugo Broos replaces Yusuf Maart with Jesse Donn

The Matsatsantsa A Pitori campaigner was part of the initial 35-man squad but wasn’t named among the 24 members who made the final squad for the two back to back 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Yusuf Maart has been replaced by Jesse Donn in the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: @SekhukhuneUnitedFC/Jesse.Donn/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Mgoduka_Marcelo said:

“Call Andile Jali to replace him.”

@_Mimzizi said:

“I don't think we need a replacement, we have more depth in that area.”

@Saneleb16 said:

“LoMkhulu must be arrogant and call Zwane. We need Mshishi's aggression upfront.”

@Ojay9212 said:

“Luther Singh also hospitalised, call Koketso "Aguero" Makgalwa as a replacement.”

@CreamNgubane said:

“Seems like Broos has a problem with Orlando Pirates.”

@Wa_Bakwena said:

“Literally played every game for Supersport this season even winning a couple of man of the match awards. When you have time watch football.”

@Madmike10000 said:

“I love this coach he always chooses players that are not so famous players that are hungry, players who still wanna make a name for themselves.”

Bafana Bafana thanks Mzansi, fans at stadium for support: 'The journey continues'

Checking out a previous story, Briefly News published that coming off a fantastic 1-0 win against Ethiopia in their World Cup qualifiers clash on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana has sent a massive thank you to fans.

South Africa defeated their African counterparts to reclaim the top spot in their qualifying group to bolster their chances for the 2022 Qatari showpiece.

The home side took the lead in the 11th minute through Victor Letsoalo, whose goal-bound header was helped along as goalkeeper Getaneh Kebede guided it into the back of his posts.

Source: Briefly.co.za