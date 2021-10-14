Bafana Bafana have thanked Mzansi fans for their support in the team's World Cup qualifiers match

Bafana took on Ethiopia in Group G ahead of sealing a 1-0 victory courtesy of the latter's own-goal

Heading to Twitter on Wednesday, the national team noted that their journey to Qatar 2022 continues

Coming off a fantastic 1-0 win against Ethiopia in their World Cup qualifiers clash on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana has sent a massive thank you to fans.

South Africa defeated their African counterparts to reclaim the top spot in their qualifying group to bolster their chances for the 2022 Qatari showpiece.

An elated Bafana Bafana thanked supporters for backing the team in their recent World Cup qualifiers match. Image: @BafanaBafana.

The home side took the lead in the 11th minute through Victor Letsoalo, whose goal-bound header was helped along as goalkeeper Getaneh Kebede guided it into the back of his posts.

Supporters were allowed into the FNB Stadium for the first time in 18 months but were limited to only the first 2 000 vaccinated fans.

Taking to the verified Bafana Twitter account, the South African Football Association thanks fans for their support.

The tweet read:

"The journey continues. Thank you to all the supporters who came out to the FNB Stadium and all South Africans who supported our boys @BafanaBafana from home."

The same they did on the day of the match, Saffas gave the national side props for a game well played.

Support continues for Bafana Bafana

Briefly News took a look at some of the reactions below.

@Kelebog57621754 wrote:

"As long as Hugo keeps on playing this young blood we are going far. Favouritism killed our national team before."

@lufunosjavo said:

"The dressing room has no big egos, you can see the boys are all equal and the camaraderie amongst them is what keep them united and fight for each other, to hell with players who thinks they are superstars without achieving anything in international football."

@Nwinks6 added:

"Am still wondering how SA is going to get a draw in Ghana n qualify.. A country that doesn't remember de last time we drew here in Ghana.. Egypt came here with Mo salah, aboutrika n all dey needed was a draw but ended up losing 6-2.. Stop lifting ur hopes too high.."

Source: Briefly.co.za