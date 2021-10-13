When it comes to the South African national football team, expect the unexpected. Bafana Bafana have made their quest to qualify for the World Cup a convincing one with many starting to believe that they can really make it to the next round of qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana have got themselves 10 points in their group for the second round of World Cup qualifiers and have had an impressive run so far.

Briefly News unpacks what the national team has achieved in an analysis piece and reflects on what's needed next from the team.

1. Six points picked up from Ethiopia fixtures

Coach Hugo Broos knew that a lot of work had to be done in order for the team to make it to the next round. Only the winners of the group could advance to the next stage, so second best would not be good enough.

Bafana Bafana is having a convincing run in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

The coach targeted six points and that's just what he got. According to The Citizen, Broos was hoping for Bafana Bafana to play the way they did against Ghana and it surely worked out.

2. Team selection, younger less fancied players make the cut

Hugo Broos came into the job and wanted to give the younger players a chance to make an impact. He omitted big names such as Bongani Zungu and Thulani Hlatshwayo, much to fans' surprise.

The younger players appear to have made a big impact and are getting the results needed.

3. What's next and needed for qualification for the next round?

SowetanLIVE reports that Bafana Bafana needs one point from Ghana now to win their group and make it to the next stage. The next fixture is against Zimbabwe and a win is needed to have a fighting chance in the competition.

Bafana Bafana's form gives serious World Cup hopes

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana has had a great run of form under new coach Hugo Broos and has even given some fans hope about possibly qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar.

The South African national team is sitting pretty at the top of their group for the qualifiers. At first, some people were sceptical about Broos' approach to the game and the players he selected. Broos went for a much younger squad and omitted the players who were regular starters.

Questions were raised about those decisions but it looks like it's beginning to pay off. Mzansi is starting to believe that Bafana Bafana is better than they were before.

