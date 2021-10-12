Football players in South Africa have been playing without fans in attendance for almost 18 months and the time has come for their return

Bafana Bafana player Rushine de Reuck is excited to have the fans back at the stadium as some much-needed motivated

De Reuck also explained why he likes playing for coach Hugo Broos and what the plan is to qualify for the World Cup

Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck is feeling encouraged by the fact that fans are allowed back into stadiums to watch sports again. De Reuck has found it difficult to find motivation without spectators and is buzzing to play with an audience.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Department of Health came to an agreement that allows 2 000 fans to watch the game at the stadium.

Rushine de Reuck is happy to be playing under coach Broos and can't wait to see the fans. Image: @KatseEtona

With Bafana taking on Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers, it will be the first time fans are around since the beginning of 2020. Bafana Bafana will be looking to win their group because only the winners will be going through to the next stage of qualifying, according to The Citizen.

"We have not played in front of fans for 18 months and it has been difficult to find motivation. It has felt like friendly matches at times. Having fans back is great motivation for us," said De Reuck.

De Reuck also explained why it feels special to be playing under coach Hugo Broos, Goal reports.

"He gives us the freedom to play and everybody is happy with him, everyone understands what he needs to do on the field and when you know that and you have a coach who believes in you, you will fight in the field for him," he said.

The defender also expressed that it's been a long time since South Africa has played in a World Cup and they are halfway to qualifying.

Teboho Mokoena is proud to be representing South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Teboho Mokoena has high hopes for Bafana Bafana and is super proud to be representing his country. The squad recently got a crucial win over Ethiopia, which puts them in pole position to get to the next round of qualifying stages.

Mokoena scored Bafana Bafana's first goal in a 3-1 victory at the Bahir Dar Stadium to keep them atop Group G in their bid to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mokoena spoke after Saturday's crucial match about what it means to him to wear the Bafana Bafana jersey.

"Every time I get a call-up, it's always an honour and privilege to represent my country. I'm very honoured to be here and it's the proudest moment of my life to represent my country," said Mokoena, according to KickOff.

