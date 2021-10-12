Bafana Top World Cup Qualifiers Group After Win Over Ethiopia, SA Delighted

Bafana Bafana took on Ethiopia in a World Cup Qualifiers match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday

The home side was able to hold on to a 1-0 lead to win the match after goalkeeper Getaneh Kebede's own goal

The result sees South Africa climb to the top of Group G with 10 points ahead of Ghana, Ethiopia and neighbours Zimbabwe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa defeated Ethiopia 1-0 to reclaim the top spot in their FIFA World Cup qualifying group as fans returned to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

The visitors had a penalty appeal turned down after Abubeker Nasser's shot found the arm of Rushine de Reuck in the opening passages of the encounter.

Bafana defeated Ethiopia in the WC qualifiers encounter at FNB Stadium. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, the early pressure exacted on the home side was countered when, in the 11th minute, the hosts took the lead through Victor Letsoalo.

The forward's header found the flailing arms of Getaneh Kebede, who had tried to clear but instead directed the ball into his own net after Yusuf Maart delivered a sublime in-swinger from a corner.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The match progressed without any major scares for the home side until Mesud Mohamed's long-range effort attempted to disrupt the foundation, shaving the top of the crossbar before Kebede went close inside the area.

Abel Yalew nearly pocketed a neat cross from Remedan Yusuf on the right-hand side in the dying stages of the encounter.

The match eventually cantered to a close, with Bafana holding on to their narrow lead before completing the double over the north-eastern African country.

Only 2000 supporters who had proof of their vaccination status were allowed into the stadium, which was the first time in 18 months the public could access a sports venue.

Those impressed South African fans and many others sitting at home caused a frenzy online as they celebrated the victory.

Briefly News dived into the comments to bring readers all the reactions.

@13Uwais said:

"Ethiopia was unbeaten in their stadium in Bahir Dar for 6 Years. South Africa went there and beat them 3-1 in Bahir Dar!!! Came Back after and Secured the 1-0 win at home. Give Bafana Bafana the Credit they Deserve!!!!"

@Xolani_27 wrote:

"The same was said about the Middendorp Chiefs until the final 15 minutes of the season. This Bafana Bafana team is not balanced and needs to be fixed before the Ghana match and even the playoffs if we fluke a result against Zim and Ghana. Otherwise zizokhala."

@LeratoRose2 shared:

"Seems like my captain only trends when he has a bad game. Even last game he performed very well but did he trend? Nah... Anyways Ronwen Williams is the best. Bafana Bafana."

@Gibeni added:

"Truth be told, this Bafana Bafana is just winning but I don't know how is not being punished, as long as is being dominated by opponents I will not be convinced."

Rushine De Reuck is excited to play in front of fans once again

In previous news, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck was feeling encouraged by the fact that fans are allowed back into stadiums to watch sports again.

De Reuck has found it difficult to find motivation without spectators and is buzzing to play with an audience.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Department of Health came to an agreement that allows 2 000 fans to watch the game at the stadium.

With Bafana taking on Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers, it was the first time fans were around since the beginning of 2020.

"We have not played in front of fans for 18 months and it has been difficult to find motivation. It has felt like friendly matches at times. Having fans back is great motivation for us," said De Reuck.

Source: Briefly.co.za