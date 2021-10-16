A Mzansi football head has taken to social media to open a can of worms around Bafana Bafana selections

@DiscoNicholas criticised Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns fans for exclusively wanting their stars to make the national team

The levelled shots caused a frenzy online as like-minded die-hard football supporters partook in the conversation

A passionate Mzansi football supporter is roasting fans of the so-called 'big three' South African football clubs over what he described as wanting call-up favours to the national team.

The football fundi, @DiscoNicholas, criticised supporters from Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns for consistently calling to see just their favourite soccer stars kitted out in the colours of Bafana Bafana.

'This Is Bafana Bafana': Saffa Roasts Pirates, Chiefs Fans Who Want Preferential Call Ups.



"Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans are a problem when it comes to Bafana Bafana. They are complaining non-stop.

"They are never satisfied and they always want to see their favourites from their FCs. This is Bafana Bafana, not Sundowns or Pirates or Chiefs."

The Twitter user believes loyal fans of the three PSL sides should be objective as players ought only to be selected for the national duty on the basis of merit.

The views got the football conversation going, as the clubs' loyalists and other like-minded passionate Mzansi football supporters all chipped in.

'Big three' fans debate selection

Briefly News shot straight for the comments to bring readers all the polarising views we could find.

@manhe_ninho wrote:

"I'm a pirates fan but i don't want en pirates player in this team, but honestly jali, phiri mshishi are needed here."

@BarbieKoalane said:

"I'm Kaizer Chiefs fan I'm not complaining I like what Hugo Broos is doing with young players he doesn't care about favourites and old players."

@Thulani792 added:

"Results are good for now but Bafana Bafana aren’t playing to the level they should be. We were dominated by Ethiopia in both games and against Ghana were just lucky."

Bafana Bafana thanks Mzansi, fans at stadium for support: 'The journey continues'

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that after coming off a fantastic 1-0 win against Ethiopia in their World Cup qualifiers clash on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana has sent a massive thank you to fans.

South Africa defeated their African counterparts to reclaim the top spot in their qualifying group to bolster their chances for the 2022 Qatari showpiece.

The home side took the lead in the 11th minute through Victor Letsoalo, whose goal-bound header was helped along as goalkeeper Getaneh Kebede guided it into the back of his posts.

Supporters were allowed into the FNB Stadium for the first time in 18 months but were limited to only the first 2 000 vaccinated fans.

Taking to the verified Bafana Bafana Twitter account, the South African Football Association thanked fans for their support.

Source: Briefly.co.za