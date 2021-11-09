Hugo Broos Is Delighted With How Bafana Bafana Has Adapted to His Style of Play

Hugo Broos is thrilled with the fact that his Bafana Bafana side is adapting well to his coaching methods in football

The Belgian coach took some time before he was able to work well with the squad and he is pleased with the results

Bafana Bafana are set to play against Zimbabwe and Ghana in the next qualifiers to determine who will be going through

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is happy with how the players have adopted his playing style and is looking forward to the next World Cup qualifiers. The 69-year-old could not get started right away when he was hired but it now appears that things are full swing.

Broos says that he is also surprised with how the players have adapted and become impressive under his guidance. Bafana Bafana's new-look side has been looking good lately and have put up a convincing World Cup qualifying run.

Hugo Broos is happy with how the Bafana Bafana players have adapted to his style. Image: @Footballghana3

Source: Twitter

"Maybe you will be surprised that I'm surprised we are now in this position. Three months ago I think if you had said to someone we will be first before the 2022 games, everybody would have laughed at that," said Broos according to TimesLIVE.

Broos said that the players have done a fantastic job so far. He also highlighted how he took a chance on them and they did their best to impress him.

South Africa are looking ahead to a clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday and will be going up against Ghana on Sunday. Broos said that if Ghana loses, it will be a disaster for them according to a report by Sport24.

"We've been together for three months and I hope all the good work we've been putting in will be compensated by getting to the next round," said Broos.

Keagan Dolly is back and excited to be playing for Bafana Bafana again

Briefly News previously reported that Keagan Dolly got called up to the Bafana Bafana squad for his impressive displays in club football and says that he is excited to be back playing for the national team.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder had been out of international action for some time due to injury problems he had in France.

Bafana Bafana will be playing against Zimbabwe on Thursday before they travel to face Ghana. The match against Ghana is likely to be the decider on which team will be making it to the next qualifying stages.

"I'm excited to be back and coming into camp you can see the boys are really excited. They are up for the challenge and for me it is always good to represent your country," said Dolly, as quoted by KickOff.

