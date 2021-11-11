The January transfer window could be marked with high-profile departures at Man United

Donny van de Beek, Phil Jones and Dean Henderson all want to leave Old Trafford in winter

The three have been deprived of game time, with Jones yet to feature for United this season

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Donny van de Beek reportedly headlines a list of three Man United stars who are looking to leave Old Trafford in January.

The January transfer window could be marked with high-profile departures at Man United. Image: Alex Pantling, Simon Stacpoole and John Peters.

Source: UGC

Van de Beek has struggled to earn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's faith since his arrival from Ajax for £40million.

The Dutchman has only managed to make late cameos as a substitute in two of United's last fixtures, managing only two starts in 16 matches across all competitions this season.

It is believed his situation at Old Trafford has become a matter of concern even among his teammates, with reports suggesting several United players are frustrated with the ex-Ajax star's treatment at the club.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Dean Henderson and Phil Jones are the other two players believed to be considering their future at the Manchester club.

Daily Mail reports Henderson has already set his sights on departing in January with Newcastle thought to be among the clubs keen on securing his services.

The shot-stopper's bid to dislodge David de Gea as United's no.1 seem to have hit a dead-end especially after he contracted Covid in July.

De Gea has consequently seized the opportunity to reclaim his spot as Solskjaer's first choice in goal.

Henderson has been limited to just one appearance this term which came against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Jones, meanwhile, is understood to be fit after battling a long injury layoff that has kept him on the sidelines since United's 6-0 win over Tranmere in January 2020.

Metro UK reports as many as 13 clubs have shown interest in giving the English defender an escape route ahead of the winter transfer window.

Man United legend says it is time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to go

Briefly News reported earlier that Rio Ferdinand has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to quit as Man United boss following the club's poor run of results.

Solskjaer is staring at an uncertain future at Old Trafford amid growing pressure to be sacked after failing to post favourable results despite boasting a star-studded team.

The Red Devils have fallen down the standings in recent weeks and currently find themselves sitting sixth on the log with just 17 points from 11 matches.

United have already proven to be well off their rivals Liverpool and Man City after both teams humbling Ole's men at Old Trafford.

Source: Briefly.co.za