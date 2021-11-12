Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker is a man of many talents after bagging an educational qualification and he’s celebrated

Parker also headed to his Linkedin page and shared the news with his Chiefs fans and followers who are congratulating him

‘Die Hond’ says he recently bagged a higher certificate in sports marketing from Boston College and it seems he wants more qualifications

Kaizer Chiefs veteran campaigner Bernard Parker is the latest player to bag an educational qualification. The former Bafana Bafana star who played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup is celebrated on social media for his massive accomplishment.

The Amakhosi stalwart has also explained that his qualification is not a degree but a higher certificate in sports marketing he pursued with Boston College. ‘Die Hond’ is now an inspiration to many footballers and youth in Mzansi.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker talks about education. Image: @BernardParker/Linkedin

Kaizer Chiefs’ Bernard Parker bags educational qualification

The veteran attacker and Chiefs skipper visited SAfm and clarified his latest educational journey, saying the certificate completes his second diploma and he’s quoted by TimesLIVE:

“It wasn’t a degree, it was just a higher certificate in sports marketing at Boston College that I obtained. It's my second diploma. My first one was sports management and I'm currently doing sports psychology and life coaching.”

Apart from sharing his story on Linkedin, Parker’s story is also documented on Twitter and there are motivating comments from the social media posts. He wrote and posted on Linkedin:

“If you can imagine it, you can achieve it. If you can dream it, you can become it.”

On Twitter, @Lisa_Maliee congratulated the veteran Mzansi baller and wrote as the post is seriously gaining traction on the popular application:

“Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker graduates again. This isn’t the first time that Parker has graduated since arriving at Chiefs over a decade ago...”

The post reads:

@David Milner said:

‘Well done. A role model to many on and off the field. Hopefully, the younger generation can take something out of this!”

@Cavin Johnson said:

“Well done, keep going.”

@Shuiaib Walters said:

“Congratulations and well done, keep inspiring all in the football fraternity.”

@Khutjo7217 said:

“Congratulations Khosi we saw your hunger in the field of play not knowing it will escalate thus a far good example to Dumisani Zuma.”

@Levis6597 said:

“Congratulations Mr Parker. Well done my brother.. That's the future to go and I hope some players are taking notes on you.”

Taking a glance at his contribution for coach Stuart Baxter’s troops, the Reiger Park-born star has featured in nine matches across all competition for the club and netted three goals thus far. The 35-year-old is seen as a true leader on and off the field of play for the Soweto giants.

However, the talented baller has also been a victim of abuse on social from many football fans and he says he is very strong. He added per SowetanLIVE:

“I am just a strong person, that’s why I can handle the abuse. I always make sure that I control what I can control and let God control what’s out of my control.”

Halala: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sabelo Radebe wows Mzansi, bags educational qualification

In a similar story, Briefly News posted that Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sabelo Radebe is an inspiration to his peers on and off the field of play after bagging an educational qualification.

The young footballer is currently contracted with the Soweto giants and he is being described as the one for the future.

According to a local social media account holder, Radebe, is balancing his football career with his studies and has just reaped the rewards of hard work.

In a viral snap on Twitter, @SihleGeneral10 has praised the Amakhosi baller for his latest achievement. The Twitter user captioned the snap of the 21-year-old Soweto-born player:

