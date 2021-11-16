South African football lovers are unhappy as they react to Ghana skipper Andre Ayew’s post match analysis

Ayew scored the goal for Ghana and many fans feels the penalty was dubious and Bafana Bafana also deserved one

Some people are arguing that the Black Stars fixed the match and the Senegalese referee must be brought to book

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says they deserved to get a penalty when they beat Bafana Bafana 1-0 on Sunday night. The Black Stars skipper feels they should have been given more penalties in the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

According to football analysts, referee Ndiaye Maguette’s call was dubious in handing a penalty to the hosts and some feel he also failed to give Bafana a fair call.

According to the 31-year-old Al Sadd striker, he insists the Senegalese referee was spot-on in the match on Sunday night but the fans feel differently.

Ghana Andre Ayew shares thoughts on penalty against Bafana Bafana

As quoted by SoccerZela on Twitter, the former West Ham player explains his views and that the spot-kick he scored was a correct one. He said:

“It was a clear penalty. In fact, we had chances to get more penalties and should have been given two more. Yes, it was a tough game but we won it fair and square. We could have scored more.”

As quoted by News24, the former Swansea City hitman expressed delight after winning the match. He added:

"We are happy that we have won and that we're going to the next round, and there is a big job to do in March."

@Robert6032 said:

“If we could've equalised they were gonna get another one.”

@RingowaKhelina said:

“Nah it wouldn’t have gotten to that point. By all means, the goal was going to be disallowed.”

@Slyso_Tera said:

“Oh come on! The officiating man was simply biased, he awarded a false corner kick, false penalty... He needs to be given special leave from officiating games.”

@KennyKru said:

“Not sure what you guys expected, him to admit that it’s not a penalty.”

@JnrGuideon said:

“Bafana Bafana always crying just let it go.”

@Ndabzito1 said:

“Lest we forget that @MickyJnr__told us that they were going to be given 2 penalties at least... But got one that secured them a fake win... Woooow.”

“We want a rematch”: Mzansi not happy with SA vs Ghana decision

Remaining with football, Briefly News wrote that Bafana Bafana has officially been knocked out of any chance of competing in the FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to the Ghanaians last night.

Naturally, Mzansi is still trying to make sense of the whole match. Heading to the Twitter streets, many peeps are suggesting the ref was biased especially concerning a costly penalty decision.

Passionate soccer fans were up in arms in the comments section demanding a rematch.

Source: Briefly.co.za