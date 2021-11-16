Dani Alves has been confirmed fit to play for Barcelona after successfully completing his medical examination

The 38-year-old will join the rest of the squad in training but will not feature for Xavi Hernandez's side until January

Barcelona will return toction of 20 November, 2021 as they welcome city rivals Espanyol to the Camp Nou

Dani Alves has completed his medical after making a sensational return to Barcelona following the appointment of former teammate Xavi Hernandez, Facebook.

The decorated Brazilian footballer joined the team in training after undergoing his medical at the hospital.

Dani Alves undergoes successful medical and will join the rest of the squad in training. Image: Barcelona Facebook

Before conducting the medical examination, Alves was quoted by Digi Sport:

"You missed me, eh? I always surprise."

However, the 38-year-old will not be featuring for Xavi's side until January 2, 2022, against Mallorca.

The right-sided defender who just won Olympic gold in the summer at Tokyo left Barcelona unceremoniously in 2016 after eight years at the club.

However, five years on the charismatic figure has rejoined his former teammate Xavi in help rebuilding the team.

Barcelona's season so far

Barcelona have endured a difficult season managing just four wins in 12 matches under the tutelage of former boss Ronald Koeman.

La blaugrana have scored 19 goals this season but have conceded 14 as well as three losses and five draws.

On the continental stage, Barac lost their first three games against Bayern Munich and Benfica but bounced back in two legged win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Xavi will be in charge of his first game when they welcome city rivals Espanyol

Ramos and Messi relationship is not what people think it is at PSG

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that fresh revelation from Paris claim that former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and ex-Barcelona captain Lionel Messi are not great friends since they moved to PSG, Sport Skeeda reports.

It was a blockbuster summer transfer window for the French club as both legends arrived the Parc des Princes to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Both stars have competed against each other in fierce El Clasico clashes for over a decade with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

