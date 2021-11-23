Safa & Sasol Launches of Women's League Championship to Be Staged in Durban

The South African Football Association has launched a new women's league that will be played in Durban next month

Together with sponsors, SASOL, SAFA announced that the league championship will be played at Princess Magogo and King Zwelithini Stadiums

Football fans have welcomed the new addition and some fans have praised the diski body, however, they want more ladies' teams

The South African Football Association has announced a new league that will cater for women's football and development. Mzansi’s football authority announced the news on Tuesday in an event that was staged in Johannesburg.

SAFA partnered with SASOL and unveiled the highly awaited anticipated instalment of the SASOL League Championship.

According to a statement to the media seen by Briefly News, the games are slated to be played between 6 and 12 December at Princess Magogo and King Zwelithini Stadiums in Durban. The winning team will walk away with a cool R200 000 for their efforts.

SAFA launches new women's league with major sponsor, SASOL

The Nasrec-based football governing body further announced that the League Championship will see the nine provincial winners of the Sasol Women's League battle it out for the honour of being crowned SASOL League National Champions. SAFA president Danny Jordaan said:

“This year’s national play-offs will have an added incentive in the sense that the two Provincial teams that reach the finals will be promoted into Hollywoodbets Super League to bring the total number of teams from 14 to 16.”

