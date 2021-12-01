Al Ahly & Pitso Mosimane Eyeing More Than R96 Million in FIFA Club World Cup

Pitso Mosimane will lead Al Ahly at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, hoping to secure improved prize money compared to the previous term

Mosimane guided Ahly to a third spot last season and bagged R54 million but he will hope to finish second place and clinch a cool R96 million

Should the Red Devils finish as champions in the tournament in Qatar, the African champions will walk away with R160 million

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Having bagged their second CAF Champions League trophy in a row, Al Ahly are set to participate at the FIFA Club World Cup once again. The Red Devils will face Mexican outfit, Monterrey, in the second round.

Led by a South African coach in Pitso Mosimane, the Egyptians are set to hoist the African flag in the tournament that will be staged in February 2022 in Qatar.

Briefly News looks at the financial rewards the reigning African champions stand to bag at the global tournament that pits all continental champions. After guiding the team to the third spot last season and bagging R54 million in prize money, Mosimane will be hoping for an improvement this time around.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will guide the club at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. Image: @AlAhlyEnglish/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Pitso Mosimane set to bag an improved prize with Al Ahly

Should 'Jingles' guide the Cairo-based side to first place, he will secure a cool $10 million, around R160 million when converted into South African rands. At the same time, the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager will also target a second-place finish to up their finances and that will see him securing $6 million, and it’s estimated at a whopping R96 million in local currency.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Soccer Laduma, the Kagiso-born manager might face a familiar enemy in the form of Mzansi's Thulani Serero, whose side, Al Jazira, is set to feature in the showpiece.

With Ahly having discovered their opponents, KickOff has reported that the club has now lodged a complaint with the global governing body. They argued that the tournament will clash with the 2022 CAF African Cup of Nations that will be held in Cameroon.

This means Mosimane might not have his full-strength squad as some of his players will be doing duty for the Pharaohs.

@Elbashmohandez said:

“Don't wish the luck after you put the team in this bad situation because of your bad coordination, such bad management from CAF. FIFA arranged the ClubWC according to Chelsea appointment in the Champions League, why don't you change the AFCCON scheduled to start 3 days early?”

@ProfessorLebza said:

“Have you heard of a man called Pitso Mosimane?”

@_Sh191919 said:

“And what about your role to support Africa's representative? Why you don't coordinate with FIFA about the timing of the African nations cup and ClubWC. Al Ahly has more than 10 players who will play in the African Nations Cup at the same time as ClubWC, you have to solve that!!!”

“Sir Pitso”: Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane infuriated by Egyptian football Journalist

In a recent piece, Briefly News reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is fuming after he was asked a question by a journalist following their 3-2 win in the Egyptian Premier League match against Ghazi El-Mahalla on Monday.

The Red Devils manager was infuriated and lashed out.

According to a video circulating on social media, a football writer asked ‘Jingles’ about his substitutions, in particular about Luis Miquissone and Amar Hamdy, and his thoughts on the hard-fought win.

Source: Briefly.co.za