“Most Valuable”: Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhoda Mulaudzi Reflects on Treble Exploits

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies striker Rhoda Mulaudzi has shared her experiences after bagging three trophies in one season

The Sundowns forward says they worked as a team and also recommends one striker from a Moroccan team

At the same time, the Venda-born woman explains what kind of lessons she took from her stint in Belarus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies just completed a treble and Briefly News looks at their progress and gets an insight into the camp from one of their stars, Rhoda Mulaudzi. The skilful player recently celebrated her 32nd birthday.

The star player also shared her journey in the CAF Womens’ Champions League whilst also reflecting on the toughest opponents in the jungle.

Mulaudzi says her birthday gift was an album by one of Mzansi’s finest musicians, Thomas Chauke. At the same time, the gifted Banyana Banyana international reveals the University of the Western Cape was a tough customer in the Hollywoodbets Super League, which they clinched.

The ambitious woman says she would like to help the Jerry Tshabalala-coached side defend their continental title.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies striker Rhoda Mulaudzi speaks about their previous season. Image: @SplashPR/Supplied

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rhoda Mulaudzi looks at Mamelodi Sundowns’ journey on the African continent

The 32-year-old forward says it is an honour to play for the Tshwane giants and that she feels at home. She also touched on her stay with Dinamo Minsk in Belarus. She said their strength lies in unity and recommended a player from ASFAR and their coach. She stated:

“Team spirit. We play for one another, not as individuals. We also have quick players and score lots of goals. The number 11, Fatima Tagnaout from Moroccan, team ASFAR. She’s quick, smart, skilful and can dribble.

"Her passing ability also makes her a great team player and she would bring a lot of positivity especially with her attacking. The coach is very funny, always laughing, easily approachable and off the field, he is like a father and a friend. He is a free-spirited man. However, when it comes to work it strictly works.”

Speaking about her stay in Europe with Minsk, the diminutive hit lady says her game has tremendously improved and that she was forced to become versatile. She added:

“Football-wise I improved technically. Usually, I play as a striker, and in Belarus, I was made to play as a winger so I became a better all-around player. But life outside of football was not enjoyable. The language was a big issue. It was difficult to grasp even though I tried my best to learn.

"I’d like to visit Australia because of the language, culture and the fact that they are very welcoming. I gained many supporters when I played there and I enjoyed my stay.”

The lady, who dresses in Puma Ultra, continued to say her prowess is based on agility, skill and the ability to spot an opportunity to beat any goal minder.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies striker Rhoda Mulaudzi speaks about their previous season. Image: @SplashPR/Supplied

Source: UGC

As a parting shot, the Venda-speaking lady continued to state that her dream is to retain all their trophies. She stated her plans should she get a job with SAFA:

“I see the team defending our Hollywoodbets Super League and CAF Women’s Champions League titles as well as playing in the FIFA Women's Club World Cup. In terms of the national team, hopefully we win AFCON and qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2023.

"I would also start by introducing school football and development academies for girls. Ensuring there are sponsors for females seeking support from the Department of Sport and other organisations to assist with the growth of women’s and girls’ sport across all provinces.”

Social media users heaped praise on Rhoda Mulaudzi

The post reads:

@Prophilani said:

“She adapted well. Played less for herself and more for the team. This is why Rhoda is one of the most valuable players in our squad. Big up to her.”

@Vendawagon said:

“Proud of this girl...you really doing our village proud (from a fellow Malonga Villager)...Malonga has a CAF Champions League Gold Medalist...not many villages can have such a huge claim.”

@RemmySharifah said:

“Star at all positions.”

@Itu_Kay said:

“Proud of you my sister keep going ur the best.”

“Kaboyellow”: Mamelodi Sundowns fans delighted as ladies win 3rd trophy of the season.”

Checking a recent post, Briefly News posted that the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies side were crowned the champions of the Hollywoodbets Super League over the past weekend.

The Masandawana ladies bagged their third trophy of the season to complete their treble. The Chloorkop-based side lifted the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League and also the COSAFA Qualifiers. The club’s faithfuls are sharing their congratulatory messages.

The Brazilians headed to social media to celebrate their historical achievements. Sundowns beat Ma-Indies Ladies 7-0 with Andisiwe Mgcoyi netting six goals and the other one converted by Hlogi Mashigo.

The victory on Sunday afternoon saw them finish on top of the log table with 73 points from 26 games.

Source: Briefly.co.za