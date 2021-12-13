Coach Baxter was sidelined after going into a Covid-19 protocol mandated quarantine, temporarily handing over the reigns to assistant, Arthur Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs saw off a pesky Sekhukhune United in the first ever top-flight meeting between the sides, sneaking into second place on the log table

Critics of Baxter were quick to pounce on this turn of events, pointing out the technical and tactical disparity between head and deputy

Kaizer Chiefs' crucial 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Sunday night has provided revealing insight into the current feelings of the club's fanbase.

If social media is anything to go by, coach Stuart Baxter is lucky to still have his job, with his assistant Arthur Zwane impressing the usually demanding Amakhosi fans. The victory over United helped Chiefs leapfrog hated rivals Orlando Pirates into second place on the DSTV Premiership log.

Chiefs, now on 25 points and with a game in hand, are 12 behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are sitting at 37 points.

Baxter and several playing and non-playing personnel are currently in quarantine after a recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club, which threatened to derail their season. However, Chiefs appears to be navigating these troubled waters steadily, something frustrated fans attribute to Zwane.

@Qhawe5654 said:

"The team is playing with confidence. Ntiya ntiya and Mashiane need to do more they will he fine. Parker and Blom are doing well in the midfield. Ngezana and Dube are doing well. Suspend Stuart Baxter and promote Zwane."

@millzz26 said:

"If Baxter come back and still don't play this boy [Mashiane], another protest to the village. He can't kill our talent like this. Blom is a better midfielder than a defender. Mashiane still good with limited game time. Segota game changer, Parker ever working hard."

@reign_gentlman said:

"Kaizer Chiefs team has depth and the issue here to be honest is Stuart Baxter, look at how Arthur Zwane managed to play such a good passing football, he made impactful substitutions, as for Ngcobo is a star. #Amakhosi4Life"

Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter fires back at social media

With Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter under the pump from social media critics, Briefly News previously reported on how the Englishman fired back at them.

At that point, the Phefeni Glamour Boys had been going through what was a patchy run of form and annoyed fans vented their frustration at this poor form.

"In our world, I wouldn't dare criticise a brain surgeon on social media because I know nothing about it but on social media today, people are free to express their opinions whether they are qualified or not and that tsunami then develops," said Baxter, according to KickOff.

