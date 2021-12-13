Runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the halfway stage of the DStv Premiership unbeaten

They are chasing a record-extending fifth consecutive league title but the promise of becoming South Africa's first "Invincibles" spells bad news for the chasing pack

Their Mzansi social media fans are all smiles, but other concerned observers believe they have turned the the top-flight into a "farmers league"

Mamelodi Sundowns is odds-on to clinch its record-extending fifth consecutive DSTV Premiership title with halfway in the season having just been reached.

Masandawana edged out SuperSport United 1-0 in the Tshwane Derby on Saturday night, increasing their lead to 12 points ahead of second-placed Kaizer Chiefs. The team sits on 37 points after 15 matches, boasting 11 wins and only four draws.

The Mamelodi Sundowns side is thundering towards another league title. However, this time the promise of invincibility is the prize. Image source: @sundownsfc/Instagram

Source: Instagram

No team has ever gone unbeaten through an entire season in the top league of South African football since the advent of the Premier Soccer League in 1996. However, Seven Stars FC achieved the remarkable feat in 1997/98 in the National First Division, the second tier of local football.

Sundowns have already locked up a trophy this season, winning the MTN 8 Wafa Wafa tournament in November against Cape Town City.

@Ineasta1 said:

"Job well done, we can only do better with each game, we're creating history that has never been done in this country before. Next we need to dominate CAF now"

@Madlove_SA said:

"No PSL team has ever reached 60 points in the last 5 seasons except Masandawana. I say we are 23 points away from winning the most prestigious trophy."

@Mykhel_G said:

"I'm not happy about this, Sundowns is making our league a farmers league and I think they will win everything this season."

@deyi_Mncebisi said:

"Mining money turned the PSL into a farmers league. Does anyone still care about the PSL?"

For those unfamiliar with the term, "farmers league" is a derogatory term used to describe a league competition comically dominated by one team.

"Its definition is rather simple. It jokingly suggests that it is a competition made up of people who take up actual farming as their day job and then play football in the evening. Thus, they hint that these players aren't as skilled or at the level of other footballers in the dominant team," said Goal.com.

Masandawana are simply unstoppable in South African football

Mamelodi Sundowns' men's team completed its first ever treble (winning three trophies in a single season) in 2020/21. The club women's team emulated the same historic feat in the same year, with Briefly News reporting on it.

They nabbed the Hollywoodbets Super League, the CAF Women’s Champions League – COSAFA Qualifiers as well as the CAF Women's Champions League. The latter was one of two continental titles the club has now won.

Who can stop Masandawana?

