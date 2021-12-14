The Premier Soccer League continues to dawdle in resolving the Covid-19 outbreak drama at Kaizer Chiefs, which has disrupted an already congested schedule

The Amakhosi had appealed to the governing body to postpone five fixtures this month after dozens of players and management were laid low by the virus

Mzansi social media users appear to not have the highest confidence in the PSL settling the matter timeously and fairly

There appears to be no end in sight with regards to the Kaizer Chiefs' request to have impending matches postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

No less than 36 playing and non-playing personnel were laid low by the virus at the beginning of the month, resulting in the club requesting that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) postpone five of their matches in December. The PSL has not yet granted or denied this request, forcing Chiefs to play one match and not honour two other fixtures.

PSL boss Irvin Khoza says that the matter of resolving Kaizer Chiefs' postponement request is proving difficult for the governing body. Image source: Official PSL/Facebook

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza was vague about how the governing body would deal with the matter, compounded by resignations within its legal department to further muddy the waters.

According to Kickoff.com, Khoza stated that the matter was an important but difficult one to deal with, and would be escalated to the executive committee for a final resolution.

"I think it's very important that the public expects a response from the league on the matter that affects Kaizer Chiefs," said Khoza.

"It requires a lot of attention to detail to make sure that the adjudication on this matter must be seen to have been given a thorough process and evaluation because it talks about issues that are very interesting because you know we are a rules-based organisation.

He added that there had already been three meetings to resolve the issue and that a couple more would take place today and on Thursday.

Mzansi social media vented its frustration, pointing out inconsistencies and citing precedents further afield to make its point.

@Tshepi_Mokwena said:

"Chiefs is not Cape Umoya, they will take the PSL to court for forcing a match to play when there were so many positive Covid cases! It was a life threatening situation for heaven's sake!"

@Mmandla77 said:

"Go ask MaMkhize about running to court, Chiefs will lose. How many players really tested positive? Can you provide the list? Where did chiefs get players after 8 days? And when did they train in preparation for this match? Lol, Omicron FC."

@Phillie said:

"After the resignation of the PSL prosecutor, we already know that whatever the outcome, it will be biased."

@MzansiCitizen said:

"Cape Town City and Arrows wont allow themselves to be bullied. The rules are clear, if you don't show up, you lose point and Chiefs was not granted postponement. Chiefs also made a mistake by playing 8 days later. Where did they get players suddenly?"

Brentford vs Manchester United clash called off

In news that will bring further heat on the PSL because of precedent, Briefly News reported that the English Premier League has postponed tonight's fixture between Brentford and Manchester United due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Red Devils were struck by an outbreak at their Carrington training complex, and after advise from medical experts, forced league bosses to postpone the match to a later unknown date.

