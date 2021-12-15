Senegalese referee Maguette N'diaye has his sights set on officiating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar

He was the centre of the storm that was the Ghana vs Bafana Bafana World Cup qualifier, awarding a hotly-disputed penalty

Football fans are divided, some believing that he did nothing wrong, while others think he'd ruin the global event with his officiating

Senegalese referee Maguette N'diaye has ambitions of officiating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

N'diaye was the subject of controversy recently after his refereeing of a World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa on the Cape Coast, awarding a hotly disputed penalty, among many questionable decisions. Ghana went on to win the game 1-0 after converting the penalty, reaching the final phase of qualification with the competition set to be held in March 2022.

Senegalese referee Maguette N'diaye won't let controversy stand in the way of his 2022 FIFA World Cup ambition. Image source: Karim Jaafar/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The South African Football Association (SAFA) went as far as lodging a complaint against him with FIFA for his officiating, but this was eventually dismissed by the world football governing body. To add insult to South African injury, N'diaye will officiate at the Bafana-less African Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Cameroon next month, the perfect stage to audition for a spot at the global showpiece event.

According to Kickoff.com, he remains a respected figure at home in Senegal, having been subjected to abuse and derision by Bafana Bafana fans as well other football enthusiasts across the continent. Senegalese journalist Salif Diallo said to Kickoff.com:

"In Senegal there have never been any complaints about Ndiaye because he is the number one referee. He handles all the big games locally.

"We now expect Ndiaye at the AFCON as well as the World Cup next year since he is the number one referee here in Senegal, amongst many top referees. You must understand that here in Senegal we have a lot of referees and for you to be ranked as a top referee means you are doing a lot of good."

The ensuing storm since the acrimonious match has seen N'diaye being placed on ice by various football associations, with CAF not assigning him a match since, while the Senegalese Ligue 1 has given him control of only two matches.

Naturally, local football fans were divided on the matter.

Clever Boys said:

"Thank God, I wish him well. Instead of blaming the Sundowns defender who put us into the mess, you vilify an innocent child."

Khosi 2000 said:

"An error is an error but my concern is that FIFA replayed a match against Senegal for a similar error. Double standards..."

Tuelo Thomas said:

"He is going to destroy that tournament."

Kaizer Mukhumo said:

"Everything has turned into a joke, that's why he will be there"

Source: Briefly.co.za