Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has refused to take a jab at referee Paul Williams for his display against Wales

The current world champions, Springboks, beat Wales 23-18 in Cardiff and Kolisi says they are not focusing on referees

Williams was accused of allowing the hosts to engage in sacking the maul but Mzansi defied the odds and won the game anyway

In the wake of their hard-fought win over Wales last weekend, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says he won’t direct criticism at the match officials. The Gqeberha-born skipper was reacting to their win in Cardiff last weekend.

The current world champions beat their counterparts 23-18 and Kolisi says they can’t focus on what referees do as he alluded to Paul Williams’ performance.

Springboks beat Wales 23-18 and Siya Kolisi reacts

The experienced Cell C Sharks star argues that they knew what they needed to do after Williams was accused of allowing the hosts to engage in sacking the maul earlier than expected. He said, as per News24:

"We just focus on what we need to do and we understand that match officials have a tough job. I don't think there's scope to look at what the ref did or didn't do from this game, but we need to look at the things we could control.

"I can't be talking about what the ref did right or wrong in this game. We know what kind of team Wales is and we spoke about how difficult they are in the documentary."

At the same time, Kolisi said their spirit will not be broken and says they struggled a lot this year under challenging circumstances. He added, as quoted by SuperSport:

“But we work really hard and also I think it’s just a South African thing. We come from a country where people just don’t accept defeat.”

Springboks fans reacted to the win over Wales

Springboks posted on social media and Briefly News selects a number of reactions from staunch supporters.

The post reads:

@EmmBee327 said:

“Not many teams can come to Cardiff and beat a full-strength Wales team and we are totally different to the ABs in terms of playing style.”

@Notruth2cume said:

“Positively immemorially memorable at best, brilliant, far from it, try some accuracy next week....”

@Rezaldon1 said:

“What a dominant performance...!! Captain my captain Siya leading from the front and Eben ever so dominating at everything he does... Lukhanyo playing like an extra flanker around the fringes... Well done brothers!!”

@Groenie_ said:

“Well done to kwagga an real captain Thor.”

