The Springboks are gearing up to sport a new look when they run out in their upcoming tour of the UK

The jersey is a design collaboration between designer Mzukisi Mbane and the Springboks' technical partner ASICS

It is anchored in the traditional white of the team's alternate jersey but features Mbane’s signature patterning

Boks supporters decried the design, calling for it not to be used for anything other than pre-match warm-ups

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks will sport a new-look jersey on their November end of year tour of the United Kingdom.

South Africa, who regained the No 1 world ranking after recently being triumphant against New Zealand, will play Wales, Scotland and England on 6, 13 and 20 November, respectively.

The jersey is the offspring of a design collaboration between an up-and-coming designer Mzukisi Mbane, the Springboks' technical partner ASICS, and SA Rugby.

According to the SA Rugby media office, the Covid-19 pandemic thwarted the Springboks' plans of wearing the jersey – which is anchored in the traditional white of the team's alternate jersey but features Mbane’s signature patterning – for the first time in 2020.

Jersey will serve as pre-match alternate only

SA Rugby announced the jersey will be worn during the team's pre-match warm-up sessions ahead of kick-off in each of the forthcoming Test matches.

“Our alternate jersey is traditionally plain white. However, ASICS suggested using a young South African designer to give it a 21st-century twist, and we welcomed the idea,” said CEO of SA Rugby Jurie Roux.

“We had planned to wear what we call the ‘collab’ jersey on the November tour last year. However, it will appear in 2022 and will get a first ‘public airing’ before the next three Tests.”

General manager of ASICS South Africa, Barry Mellis, said the public's reaction to the new-look jersey, although believed to be controversial at times, has been informative and eye-opening.

Noting the reaction to the 'Madiba' jersey for the Blitzboks when it was introduced, Mellis said the feedback is always welcome.

"The design is striking and has provoked plenty of comment – but overall, we’ve had really good feedback," said Mellis.

"We had a tremendous reaction when we introduced the 'Madiba' jersey for the Blitzboks, and this ‘collab’ jersey captures that essence in our opinion."

There was indeed plenty of reaction to the first images of the new-look apparel on social media.

Warm-ups only consensus from Saffas

The opinions of Saffas varied, bringing forth an interesting mix of cold acceptance and excitement.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@RugbyBooks4Kids wrote:

"I thought I remember the original press release saying they would wear it for one of the tests? I wholeheartedly support collabs - I think it's an awesome celebration of an artist. I think a design like the Blitzbok Centenary Mandela Jersey - could've been a winner for a Test!"

@GoodyO_O said:

"You people need to relax and read properlySmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat... it's their warm-up jerseys, they're not going to play in those jerseys. But I must say the bucket hats look fire."

@Twilight101Chic added:

"Test warm-ups it's okay... Please not the game!! Let's stick to our Green and Gold."

