Frans Steyn is beaming with positivity after the Springboks beat Wales and says that he's treating each game as if it's the last

Steyn has been a pivotal part of the Springboks squad and has played in two World Cups; he might be good enough to feature in another

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lauded Steyn for his dedication and says that he's one of those who always makes the most of an opportunity

After leading the Springboks to a 23-18 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, Springbok legend Frans Steyn said he is treating each test match as his last.

The 34-year-old double World Cup winner came on in the 15th minute at Principality Stadium after starting fullback Damian Willemse was knocked out by a blow to the head, from which he did not immediately recover.

Frans Steyn plays each Springbok game like it's his last and impressed against Wales. Image: David Rogers

Steyn, who is a great option for a head coach due to his versatility at the back, slotted in seamlessly at fullback and delivered a performance that was much-needed on the day, according to Sport24.

Steyn has achieved a lot in the world of rugby and the possibility of him playing in another World Cup can't be ruled out. As long as he keeps delivering, it will always be an option.

"This could be my last test, and that's the way I think about it. I'm just using my opportunity and this could be the last game that I play for the Springboks, you never know," said Steyn.

Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, praised Frans Steyn's performance in Saturday's win over Wales, saying the veteran demonstrated how playing opportunities should be taken, News24 reports.

"He played very well and we've often seen that guys who get their opportunity to play take it with both hands," said Kolisi.

