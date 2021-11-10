Legendary Springboks player Frans Steyn deserves all the praise as he will become the first South African to amass 15 years of test rugby

Steyn will become the first South African rugby player to reach this massive milestone after launching his test career in 2006

The Aliwal North-born player has also bagged two Rugby World Cup gold medals plus two wins over the British & Irish Lions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Springboks veteran Frans Steyn is set to amass a massive achievement this weekend when they face Scotland on Saturday. The veteran utility back hopes to make the most of his opportunities in the green and gold shirt.

Steyn will become the first South African rugby player to play test rugby for over 15 years. The 34-year-old is definitely a hero and a true inspiration to the budding rugby player in Mzansi.

Born in Aliwal North, the two-time World Cup winner will be key for the Boks when they face the Scots at Murrayfield this weekend.

Frans Steyn will set a record for the Springboks. Image: @Springboks/WorldRugby/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Frans Steyn destined for historic milestone against Scotland

According to the Daily Maverick, the ageless Steyn launched his test career more than a decade ago as a teenager from Grey College in Bloemfontein. He started as a wing and netted a try versus Ireland in what is now known as the old Lansdowne Road stadium in 2006.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Just last week, he delivered a Man of the Match performance as they walloped Wales in Cardiff via a 23-18 scoreline.

At the same time, News24 also penned a tribute piece in honour of the evergreen Steyn, saying that if the Eastern Cape-born player is not going to be a 100-cap Springbok player, the 15-year international career record is the least accolade a player of his wondrous rugby talent deserves.

Apart from two Rugby World Cup trophies, the bearded star has two British & Irish Lions series victories and those have cemented his legendary status of a modern Springbok.

A Twitter post by World Rugby has also highlighted the South African’s contribution to the game. They wrote on Twitter:

“From '06 to '21 Frans Steyn is set to become the first South African to play test rugby over 15 calendar years.”

The post reads:

@Daonly1_Mo said:

“I want to see him playing on the next World Cup. He will probably be the only player to play in so many World Cups.”

@Hapunkey said:

“Without the beard, he still looks the same as the pic on the left.”

@V2Phil said:

“I feel old! I remember his debut and being impressed back then. More than anything I remember his hair, perhaps that was jealousy though...”

@Pantwood777 said:

“Top class player still.”

Frans Steyn shines and plays his heart out for the Springboks, treats each game with care

In a related post, Briefly News reported that after leading the Springboks to a 23-18 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, Springbok legend Frans Steyn said he is treating each test match as his last.

The 34-year-old double World Cup winner came on in the 15th minute at Principality Stadium after starting fullback Damian Willemse was knocked out by a blow to the head, from which he did not immediately recover.

Steyn, who is a great option for a head coach due to his versatility at the back, slotted in seamlessly at fullback and delivered a performance that was much-needed on the day, according to Sport24.

Source: Briefly.co.za