Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi is a humble man in nature and his latest social media post shows just how sweet the rugby star is

Kolisi paid a visit to a young fan who celebrated his birthday and the images reveal the kid couldn't believe his eyes to see him

Social media users are attracted to the viral post and many rugby fans feel the boy will follow in the Cell C Sharks star's footsteps

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi just blessed a fan with his presence during the young man’s birthday celebration. Kolisi is spotted on social media holding the budding rugby player, who is wearing his Springboks outfit.

The young lad, however, gave a heartwarming facial expression suggesting he doesn’t believe he is with the Rugby World Cup winner. According to the caption, the Cell C Sharks star was invited to honour the birthday of one of his fans.

Kolisi says he finally got to meet the legend and his lovely family. In one of the snaps, the young boy is giving Kolisi an unbelievable look and in the other one, he is seen touching him in disbelief.

“Finally got to meet the young legend and his beautiful family @joseph_mpyana. Looking forward to seeing him at the game tomorrow @sharksrugby.”

