Royal Am Lose Case, Disciplinary Committee Finds Club Guilty on All Charges

Royal AM have been found guilty on all charges relating to their failure to honour promotion-relegation playoff matches for the PSL

The sentence has not been handed down yet after a disciplinary committee hearing found the club guilty

The club had thought that a previous interdict was in force and had refused to play the matches, the PSL thought otherwise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Royal AM has been found guilty by a disciplinary committee on all charges relating to their failure to honour four promotion-relegation playoff matches for the PSL.

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday night but the sentences were not revealed for the guilty charges.

Royal AM has been found guilty on all charges by the PSL. Photo credit: @royalam_fc

Source: Instagram

The committee hearing dated back to 19 May when Sekhukhune United was awarded three points that Royal AM disputed according to TimesLIVE.

This cost Royal AM their spot on top of the log and have since taken their fight for the GladAfrica Championship off the field and into the courtroom. Royal AM attempted to have themselves reinstated as champions through legal means.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Reality star Shauwn Mkhize owns Royal AM and the team boycotted their games in protest. The club believed that an earlier interdict was still in place against the playoffs but the PSL believed that the interdict fell away once the case was dismissed at the high court according to the Daily Maverick.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Advocate Dali Mpofu trends on Twitter after losing Royal AM case

Advocate Dali Mpofu has been a source of entertainment for Twitter users after the court dismissed Royal AM's court case against the Premier Soccer League CEO and the National Soccer League.

In early June, Royal AM was successful in acquiring a court interdict to block the PSL playoffs from kicking off.

According to News24, Royal AM was unhappy Sekhukhune United was awarded three points as per an arbitration ruling by the PSL. This ruling subsequently made Sekhukhune United the GladAfrica Championship winners.

Willard Katsande joins new PSL club Sekhukhune United

Willard Katsande was a part of Kaizer Chiefs for 10 years but now he's ready to move on to something new. The defensive midfielder has reportedly joined the newly promoted PSL side, Sekhukhune United, on a two-year contract.

Sekhukhune could use some experience and that's exactly what Katsande provides. He's a seasoned player who knows what he's doing as he's been playing in the top-flight for most of his career.

Source: Briefly.co.za