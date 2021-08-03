New Moves: Willard Katsande Joins New PSL Club Sekhukhune United

Willard Katsande is still going to be playing in the PSL as he is poised to join the newly-promoted team Sekhukhune United

Katsande played for 10 years under Kaizer Chiefs but now it is time to move on as they couldn't agree to an extension

Royal AM are still fighting the decision to not be included in the DStv Premiership but the PSL has announced fixtures already

Willard Katsande was a part of Kaizer Chiefs for 10 years but now he's ready to move on to something new. The defensive midfielder has reportedly joined the newly promoted PSL side, Sekhukhune United, on a two-year contract.

Sekhukhune could use some experience and that's exactly what Katsande provides. He's a seasoned player who knows what he's doing as he's been playing in the top-flight for most of his career.

Willard Katsande is moving on from Chiefs and is joining Sekhukhune United. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Katsande played with Chiefs for 10 years, winning four major trophies, including two league crowns, the Nedbank Cup, and the MTN8 Cup, according to The South African.

The former Warriors midfielder was unable to reach an agreement with the Chiefs on a new contract, therefore management and the technical team decided to release him.

Sekhukhune United still stand as GladAfrica Champions

According to Soccer Laduma, if he is signed, Katsande will bring Sekhukhune's total number of recruits to more than 10 following their contentious promotion to the Premier Division as ultimate winners of the GladAfrica Championship a few weeks ago.

Although Royal AM is still fighting this decision in court, the PSL has already issued fixtures for both the first and second tiers of SA football.

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs veteran Willard Katsande is not going to continue with Kaizer Chiefs as his contract hasn't been renewed by the club, according to reports. Having played for Amakhosi for 10 years, it's the end of an era and fans are sad to see him go.

The news was first broken by FARPost on social media. They captioned their post:

"Willard Katsande's contract with Kaizer Chiefs will not be renewed. The midfielder was with Amakhosi from 2011, making 308 appearances across all competitions."

