Willard Katsande Is Set to Leave Kaizer Chiefs After 10 Years at the Club

Kaizer Chiefs veteran Willard Katsande is not going to continue with Kaizer Chiefs as his contract hasn't been renewed by the club, according to reports. Having played for Amakhosi for 10 years, it's the end of an era and fans are sad to see him go.

Willard Katsande's contract with Kaizer Chiefs has not been renewed and he will be leaving the club. Image: @WillardKatsande

Source: Twitter

The news was first broken by FARPost on social media. They captioned their post:

"Willard Katsande's contract with Kaizer Chiefs will not be renewed. The midfielder was with Amakhosi from 2011, making 308 appearances across all competitions."

Katsande is the captain of Kaizer Chiefs and has been rock solid as a defensive midfielder for the club. Fans were shocked by the news and reacted online. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Naledi_Mph said:

"The trimming has begun, cut all the deadwood and rebuild please."

@SbuMasang commented:

"This is sad. Katsande has been loyal to the Motaung family."

@Mivo2425 said:

"We are a very ungrateful nation sadly, let's not forget what these players have done @KaizerChiefs. Let's please respect the guy."

@thabang_ commented:

"He served us well and we thank him for that, but unfortunately we have to move on."

