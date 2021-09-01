Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs mean serious business and showed this during the transfer window. The deadline was on 31 August and Briefly News takes a look at who did the best business as the new season started.

The PSL transfer window ended on 31 August and the "big three" made some impressive signings to wrap things up. Briefly News explores who the "winners" and the "losers" are in this year's transfer window, it surely is going to be a season that's unforgettable.

Stuart Baxter looks on as the DStv Premiership season got launched. Image: @KaizerChiefs

1. Mamelodi Sundowns

In an attempt to rejuvenate their ageing roster, the Brazilians made a number of fascinating additions. Sundowns have signed six new players: Thabiso Kutumela, Neo Maema, Sifiso Ngobeni, Grant Kekana, and Pavol Safranko.

Sundowns still have adequate depth in their roster despite failing to recruit Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, and Sipho Mbule according to The South African.

2. Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers had already boosted their technical crew with the arrival of Mandla Ncikazi when Josef Zinnbauer departed two games into the season.

Kwame Peprah, Goodman Mosele, Kwanda Mngonyama, and Olisa Ndah are among the Pirates' newcomers. What will thrill their supporters the most is the addition of a new striker in Peprah, as well as two new centre-backs in Mngonyama and Ndah.

3. Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs, as expected, did some serious business this season after being unable to do so for the previous two transfer windows due to the FIFA ban.

The fact that the Chiefs bolstered their team with great players such as Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and Brandon Petersen, among others, makes them the ones who did the best business.

