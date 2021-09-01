Sipho Mbule and Keagan Dolly are some of the PSL's superstars who are lifting the value of the number 10 shirt

Before, it seemed as though the shirt was just given to anyone, making it lose what makes it very unique in the game

Mduduzi Mdantsane of Cape Town City has also been given the jersey and is also doing a great job in the league

The legendary No. 10 shirt was formerly seen as a reserve for superstars, but in recent years, it has been worn by every Tom, Dick, and Harry, prompting speculation that its value was diminishing.

However, there is a gleam of optimism that the PSL will restore the dignity of jersey No.10 this season. This arises after several clubs assigned this shirt number to individuals who are more than capable of pulling the strings and creating opportunities out of thin air.

Sipho Mbule and Keagan Dolly are bringing back the sauce with the number 10. Image: @soccerzela, @kappilinho

The new No.10 brigade is led by Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs, Sipho Mbule of SuperSport United, and Mduduzi Mdantsane of Cape Town City. Only three games into the new season, the trio has already shown flashes of brilliance according to SowetanLIVE.

Rumours stated that Sipho Mbule would be leaving SuperSport United but it looks like Matsantsantsa have managed to hold onto their star player according to a report by The South African.

Mbule had been wearing the No.24 jersey for SuperSport United, and being given the No.10 shirt indicates that the club values him more.

Dolly was handed the No.10 jersey upon his arrival at Naturena prior to the start of the season, after coming as a free agent from French League 1 team Montpellier, where he wore the No.20.

The 28-year-old left-winger may have only started one of the Chiefs' three games so far, but he's already proven he'll be the team's heartbeat with an assist.

