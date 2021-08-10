The league's currently most wanted player is Sipho Mbule and Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about the player and his career. The 23-year-old is currently linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, with Mamelodi Sundowns trailing closely behind.

Sipho Mbule has been a hot topic on everyone's lips ever since he was linked with a move to a top PSL Club. Kaizer Chiefs is keeping an eye out on the player, hoping to sign him, Mamelodi Sundowns too. Briefly News reports three interesting facts about the player.

1. Early beginnings

Mbule was born on 22 March, 1998 in Bethlehem, Free State. The player began his youth career alongside Teboho Mokoena at Harmony Sports Academy in 2013 before joining SuperSport United's academy.

He made his official debut for the senior team back in 2017 at the age of 19, according to Wikipedia.

Briefly News explores a few interesting facts about hot target Sipho Mbule. Image: @BraMahlatse

2. Mbule has also played for Orlando Pirates

Mbule played for Orlando Pirate's reserve team, a year before making his full debut for SuperSport United. He is also a Bafana Bafana international, with three caps. He currently wears the number 24 jersey at SuperSport United and plays as a central midfielder, according to The South African.

3. The player missed out on the Tokyo Olympics

Fans were hoping to see Mbule in action for the South African U/23 team but he had to pull out of the squad due to medical reasons which are still unknown to the public. South Africa had a disappointing run at the tournament, losing all three of their group matches.

