Pitso Mosimane: 3 Facts About the Decorated SA Coach on His Birthday

Pitso Mosimane celebrates his birthday today and the coach is loved by many in South Africa for his skills. In honour of his special day, Briefly News compiled three facts about the dominating Al Ahly coach.

Pitso Mosimane is a South African coach who had an impressive career in football. Not only was he a brilliant player, but he also showed his impeccable coaching skills over the years. Briefly News put together three interesting facts about Mosimane.

1. He's the only African coach to win the CAF Champions League 3 times

Pitso's recent Kaizer Chiefs triumph is not the first time he won the CAF Champions League. He's won it a total of three times, twice with Al Ahly and once with Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2019.

Speaking of his recent win with Al Ahly, according to SowetanLIVE, Mosimane believes that Africans in football need to have more faith in themselves.

Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about coach Pitso Mosimane on his birthday.

Source: Getty Images

"We just look for anybody from Europe and we give him the team. But Africa has the resources. Africa should trust its own people," he said.

2. Pitso Mosimane has a nett worth of R74 million

According to SportsJone, Pitso Mosimane's nett worth is believed to be $5 million. This puts him ahead of many other African coaches, making him one of the wealthiest in the continent. He makes all of his money from his football profession.

3. He's played overseas as a football player as well in an impressive career

Mosimane began his senior career with Jomo Cosmos, then moved on to Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates before joining Greek club Ionikos, where he was coached by Nikos Alefantos. Later, he played for KFC Rita Berlaar in Belgium and Al Sadd in Qatar.

Pitso Mosimane pleads with African football clubs to hire their own

After winning his third CAF Champions League title, Pitso Mosimane has made a compelling case for African coaches to be taken more seriously by club and national teams throughout the continent.

Speaking during a virtual post-match conference, Mosimane spoke about how grateful he is to have been given the opportunity by Al Ahly chairman Mahmoud El Khatib. He also used his platform to speak about hiring more African coaches in bigger roles.

"Africans can win it ourselves, why don’t we believe Africans can win? The latest Africa Cup of Nations was won by Algeria and they were coached by an Algerian. That final was against a Senegal team coached by a Senegalese, Aliou Cisse," said Pitso, according to IOL.

