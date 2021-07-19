Pitso Mosimane is urging African football to hire more of their own when it comes to coaching roles in the sport

During a press conference, Pitso highlighted that African coaches also have the capability to win big titles in football

The coach has just won the CAF Champions League with Egyptian team Al Ahly for the second time in a row

After winning his third CAF Champions League title, Pitso Mosimane has made a compelling case for African coaches to be taken more seriously by club and national teams throughout the continent.

Speaking during a virtual post-match conference, Mosimane spoke about how grateful he is to have been given the opportunity by Al Ahly chairman Mahmoud El Khatib. He also used his platform to speak about hiring more African coaches in bigger roles.

"Africans can win it ourselves, why don’t we believe Africans can win? The latest Africa Cup of Nations was won by Algeria and they were coached by an Algerian. That final was against a Senegal team coached by a Senegalese, Aliou Cisse," said Pitso according to IOL.

He also said that sometimes Africans give Europeans too much credit, which results in them forgetting who they are. In other news, Pitso revealed that knew Kaizer Chiefs' lineup before the game.

"In their training sessions, the players who were wearing the dark green bibs, we know those were going to start, so I knew the starting line-up because we are professionals, we are Hawks," he said according to KickOff.

Stuart Baxter admits that putting Khama Billiat on during the final was a gamble

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that following Kaizer Chiefs' 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final on Saturday, head coach Stuart Baxter stated that his choice to bring Khama Billiat in was a gamble.

Baxter reacted to Happy Mashiane's red card on the stroke of half-time at the Mohamed V Stadium by taking Billiat off the bench at the start of the second half.

Pitso Mosimane's team, on the other hand, took advantage of the additional man and switched up their playing flair with incredible speed.

"It's a cup final, you can't go in and play 4-4-1 and only defend, so we went with a 4-3-2 and brought in Khama, which was a gamble really, because he's not played for so long," said Baxter according to News24.

