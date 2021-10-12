Pitso Mosimane could be leaving Al Ahly and this worries Mzansi football fans because of Percy Tau's recent transfer

Tau needed game time and Mosimane came to the rescue, purchasing the player from Brighton & Hove Albion

Mzansi social media users discussed the situation on the timeline and many don't want to see the player's career tanking again

The timeline has been a frenzy ever since the news broke about Pitso Mosimane possibly leaving Al Ahly and fans are worried about Percy Tau. The striker recently joined Al Ahly so he could play under coach Mosimane and now it seems like things will be different.

Mosimane's contract discussions with Al Ahly did not go his way and reports stated that he's looking at leaving. Percy Tau left Brighton so he could get some game time but that might not be possible if he plays under a different coach at Al Ahly.

Percy Tau has Mzansi football fans worried about the next step in his career. Image: @thecitizen_news, @DavidKappel

Source: Twitter

Tau has got the talent but has been unlucky in his career abroad. All football fans in Mzansi want is for him to finally get the chance to show what he's made of.

Check out some of the comments from social media users below:

@Matome_Kay said:

"Le re Pitso Mosimane is leaving Percy Tau in Egypt the same way he left George Maluleka in Chloorkop?"

@AlexSithole commented:

"If Pitso leaves, Percy Tau needs to start looking for a team as well cause yah."

@Lungie32204467 said:

"Pitso doesn't have to babysit Tau. He is a footballer and he will still move from Al Ahly to another club."

@Bongs90209970 commented:

"So Pitso didn't have a protection clause in his previous contract? That would be immature."

@Wamphato said:

"I saw this one coming, Pitso is going to indirectly kill this boys career. That part of the world can be torture to dare. All the best to him, and prayers."

Pitso Mosimane set to leave Al Ahly due to contract dispute

Briefly News previously reported that Pitso Mosimane could be leaving Al Ahly by the end of this week if his contract demands are not met. Mosimane is asking for a "protection clause" and the club seems reluctant to add it onto his contract.

The South African coach is nearing the end of his initial contract with the club and renewal was on the cards. Now it is being reported that Mosimane is going to leave the club if he doesn't get what he's asking for.

"Contract renewal talks between Pitso Mosimane and Ahly reached a stalemate last week and it is believed that the only way for the situation to change or improve, is if the two parties find each other and move forward by agreeing the terms of the new contract," reports iDiskiTimes.

Source: Briefly.co.za