Howard 'The Rock' Freese has been called back to Kaizer Chiefs so that his jersey can be retired for his contribution

Kaizer Motaung says that Freese did a lot for Kaizer Chiefs back in the day, so his jersey deserves retirement

Amakhosi fans however were not too sure about the decision and are questioning why other jerseys haven't been retired

Kaizer Chiefs decided to honour club legend Howard 'The Rock' Freese and retire his jersey. Amakhosi took to social media to share the news with fans and posted snaps of Freese with club founder, Kaizer Motaung. They captioned the post:

"Kaizer Chiefs Chairman, Kaizer Motaung, has announced that the club will officially retire the number ‘20’ jersey of former captain Howard ‘The Rock’ Freese in honour of his 'significant contribution' to Amakhosi. #Amakhosi4Life."

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung wants to honour his legendary players. Image: @GoalcomSA

Source: Twitter

"As Chairman of the club, I would like to announce that his number should be properly retired. It will not feature again on the field of play, because of the significance of the contribution that has been made by Howard today," said Motaung, according to a report by KickOff.

Kaizer Chiefs fans flooded the comments section to show support but some started to question why other shirts of legendary players haven't been retired. Check out the reactions below:

@keoagileMogase said:

"Jersey no.12 should have long been retired. This could have avoided it being worn by the likes of George Maluleka. At least Mooki did justice to it. Sometimes I wonder whether the people there can think."

@Madupa_GP commented:

"Honestly, there is nothing special about retiring jersey numbers."

@Cadre57226632 said:

"After Lazarus Kambole, we need to retire number 7 to honour the idolo."

@NkanyisoMbelu1 commented:

"Which means the next generation they end up wearing jerseys no. 100 upward."

Source: Briefly.co.za