Kagiso Rabada is defending Proteas captain Temba Bavuma from harsh criticism he received during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

Rabada doesn't want to focus too much on the critics but rather wants to put his energy into performing for those who appreciate it

The Proteas are looking ahead after beating Bangladesh and will be hoping for a win against England on Saturday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kagiso Rabada, a Proteas frontline bowler, has defended captain Temba Bavuma, who has come under fire from certain supporters following a disappointing start with the bat at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Bavuma struggled with the bat in his first two matches, scoring only 12 and two runs against Australia and the West Indies, respectively.

Kagiso Rabada doesn't want to focus on what critics have to say about Temba Bavuma. Image: Gareth Copley-ICC

Source: Getty Images

The South African captain, who was generally praised for his handling of the Quinton de Kock crisis, has regained form, scoring 46 against Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 31 in a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday according to TimesLIVE.

"You will always have critics and it is something that we have made peace with. You can’t take the good without the bad, and at the end of the day we actually put ourselves under more pressure than the public does," said Rabada.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“People are entitled to their opinions, and in saying that, we see a lot of value in people who genuinely support us.”

As customary, Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas' premier bowler, revealed that he believes the team's relatively easy victory over Bangladesh is sufficient preparation for Saturday's ICC T20 World Cup battle with England in Sharjah according to Sport24.

"I guess the next game is a new game. I guess we can take confidence out of our team performances as a collective heading into the England game. We know it's going to be a very tough game," said Rabada.

Quinton de Kock releases statement after backlash

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has broken his silence on refusing to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock withdrew from the squad before the match against the West Indies, citing "personal reasons".

The cricketer has now spoken out about why he made his decision and opened up more about his family life. De Kock also made it clear that his intention was not to hurt anyone and he is upset over being called a racist over his decision.

"I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," said De Kock.

Source: Briefly.co.za