Kaizer Chiefs: Keagan Dolly Ties 11 Year Record for Heroics in the Soweto Derby

Keagan Dolly was the hero when Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday afternoon

Dolly became the first player since Knowledge Musona in 2010 to score two goals in the football spectacle loved by many

Mzansi social media users reacted to the game and were impressed with the team's performance on the day

Keagan Dolly's first Soweto Derby went well as the star midfielder bagged two goals against Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs went on to win the game 2-1 and had the bragging rights for the DStv Premiership fixture.

Dolly had an impressive performance, scoring one goal in open play and keeping his cool for a last-minute penalty. The win saw Kaizer Chiefs move up to fifth place in the league standings on 15 points. Orlando Pirates moved down one place in the log, a point behind Chiefs.

Keagan Dolly does the most to secure the win for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Dolly became the first Kaizer Chiefs player since 2010 to score twice in a Soweto derby league match with his brace according to football Twitter account @OptaJabu.

Knowledge Musona, who scored twice in November 2010, was the last Amakhosi player to find the back of the net on multiple occasions. Chiefs fans were delighted with the team's performance on the day and reacted on social media. Check out the comments below:

@PROSIBISI1 said:

"When you get a chance please tell Baxter to trust the players on the bench as they are Kaizer Chiefs players too."

@ZenzeleKubheka9 commented:

"Thanks a lot, boys you made us proud. #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby."

@101Acade said:

"I laughed when I saw Parker running to join Dolly and Billiat's celebration. He doesn't want to miss out on any goal celebration."

Kaizer Chiefs gets the better of Orlando Pirates in a tough encounter

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs faced off against Orlando Pirates in an empty stadium in the much anticipated Soweto Derby. Chiefs defeated Pirates 2 - 1 in a nail-biting match. SAFA was still investigating how to host a match with spectators in a Covid 19 safe manner.

Kaizer Chiefs are now ahead of the Orlando Pirates on the log following the match. Keagan Dolly was the key to Amakhosi's win after he scored the team's two goals. Linda Mntambo scored the Buccaneers only goal after an error from the keeper.

