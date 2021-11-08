Keagan Dolly has spoken about Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the DStv Premiership but has also touched on Khama Billiat

Billiat and Dolly previously played together for Mamelodi Sundowns and formed a solid partnership that is still alive today

Dolly expressed that Mamelodi Sundowns hadn't become a hit overnight and it took hard work for them to get to where they are

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly believes that Mamelodi Sundowns didn't just become a good team suddenly and also touched upon his relationship with Khama Billiat.

The two seems to have a good understanding on the pitch and it's probably because they both played for Masandawana at some point. Dolly scored a brace during the Soweto Derby over the weekend and is showing some impeccable form lately.

Keagan Dolly is getting candid about Mamelodi Sundowns and his relationship with Khama Billiat.

Source: Twitter

"Sundowns didn’t just become Sundowns overnight. They worked on it and I think that is what we are trying to do at Chiefs," said Dolly as quoted by KickOff.

Dolly touched on how Stuart Baxter rotates his squad selection and also how the club is trying hard to get back to where they once were. He showed massive respect for his teammates and the squad that they are trying to build.

"It is a journey and work in progress, and I think once we do get it right, we will start competing for silverware and having ambitions to play in Africa," said Dolly.

The player says that the team is still trying to find its identity and its progress for what has happened so far. IOL reports that Keagan Dolly's family were all staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporters and that could've led to him making his choice to play for the club.

Dolly also expressed how he feels about his relationship with Khama Billiat.

"I can’t explain the relationship between myself and Khama. I think it started at Ajax Cape Town. From the first day that I joined Ajax he was there already, and we just clicked," said Dolly.

Keagan Dolly ties 11-year record in the Soweto Derby

Briefly News previously reported that Keagan Dolly's first Soweto Derby went well as the star midfielder bagged two goals against Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs went on to win the game 2-1 and had the bragging rights for the DStv Premiership fixture.

Dolly had an impressive performance, scoring one goal in open play and keeping his cool for a last-minute penalty. The win saw Kaizer Chiefs move up to fifth place in the league standings on 15 points. Orlando Pirates moved down one place in the log, a point behind Chiefs.

Dolly became the first Kaizer Chiefs player since 2010 to score twice in a Soweto derby league match with his brace according to football Twitter account @OptaJabu.

