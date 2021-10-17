This week's sports stories was dominated by soccer. Thembinkosi Lorch showed off a pair of lux sneakers worth R10 000 and Willard Katsande is loving life and has posted a series of snaps on Instagram to show that he's still got major style. Briefly News takes a look at the richest football club owners across the globe.

In addition, Dr Irvin Khoza, who is the chairman of Orlando Pirates, hasn't been impressed with the behaviour of some of the players off the pitch and Pitso Mosimane could be leaving Al Ahly by the end of this week if his contract demands are not met.

1. Thembinkosi Lorch Shows Off Gucci Sneakers Worth R10k on the Gram

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Thembinkosi Lorch is serving luxury once again on social media and this time he showed off a pair of lux sneakers worth R10 000. Lorch is dripping in Gucci and Mzansi social media users are loving his fashion sense.

Thembinkosi Lorch is not just a star footballer but he's also a style icon. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Thembinkosi Lorch may be on the sidelines due to his shoulder injury but he's still very much a talking point on the football streets. Lorch showed off his latest look on Instagram and he's seen rocking a pair of Gucci sneakers which are worth R10 000.

2. Willard Katsande Is Back at It Again, Shows Off Major Drip With R3.4k Gucci Fit

Willard Katsande is loving life and has posted a series of snaps on Instagram to show that he's still got major style. The defensive midfielder was rocking a memorable Gucci fit and Mzansi social media users were loving the saucy pictures.

Sekhukhune United player Willard Katsande is usually a footballer who loves to serve style on social media and this time is no different. Katsande has got major drip going for himself and was spotted wearing an expensive Gucci shirt to tie his outfit together.

3. Top 10 Richest Football Club Owners Revealed Following R6.54 Trillion Takeover of Newcastle United

Following the stunning takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund for £320bn, the Premier League side is now the richest football club – by far.

There had been a long-standing feud between the club owners and fans as regards lack of funding as well as the club ambition and fans urged Mike Ashley to sell the club.

The takeover returned to the table after Saudi Arabia agreed to lift its four-year ban on beIN Sports to allow the Premier League to be broadcast legally in the Middle Eastern country once again.

UK outlet SunSport have now compared the new Newcastle United owners against the richest football club owners across the globe.

4. Dr Irvin Khoza Gives a Final Warning to Orlando Pirates Players for Behaviour

Dr Irvin Khoza, who is the chairman of Orlando Pirates, hasn't been impressed with the behaviour of some of the players off the pitch. Some Orlando Pirates players have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons and it seems like Khoza has had enough.

It's not easy for the management of a football club to police what their players are doing outside of working hours but they still need to keep a good image.

5. Pitso Mosimane Faces Possible Exit From Al Ahly After Contract Negotiations

Pitso Mosimane could be leaving Al Ahly by the end of this week if his contract demands are not met. Mosimane is asking for a "protection clause" and the club seems reluctant to add it onto his contract.

The South African coach is nearing the end of his initial contract with the club and renewal was on the cards. Now it is being reported that Mosimane is going to leave the club if he doesn't get what he's asking for.

Source: Briefly.co.za