Pitso Mosimane Faces Possible Exit From Al Ahly After Contract Negotiations

Pitso Mosimane wants a "protection clause" in his new contract but Al Ahly is not giving into his demands

Coach Mosimane has had a successful spell with the Egyptian club but wants extra protection from the club

According to reports, there's a stalemate in the contract discussions and Mosimane could leave by the end of the week

Pitso Mosimane could be leaving Al Ahly by the end of this week if his contract demands are not met. Mosimane is asking for a "protection clause" and the club seems reluctant to add it onto his contract.

The South African coach is nearing the end of his initial contract with the club and renewal was on the cards. Now it is being reported that Mosimane is going to leave the club if he doesn't get what he's asking for.

Pitso Mosimane is apparently not happy with the terms of his new contract. Image: @amgadalghonimy

Source: Twitter

"Contract renewal talks between Pitso Mosimane and Ahly reached a stalemate last week and it is believed that the only way for the situation to change or improve, is if the two parties find each other and move forward by agreeing the terms of the new contract," reports iDiskiTimes.

The reason for Mosimane wanting the clause in his contract is so that he will be protected if the fans start calling for his sacking - which is something very common for North African teams.

While the Al Ahly chairman is very fond of coach Pitso, he is unable to convince the club to put the clause in his contract which could leave to his departure within the next week according to The South African.

Pitso Mosimane has won back-to-back CAF Champions League titles, as well as one Egyptian Premier League, Egyptian Cup, and CAF Super Cup since joining Al Ahly from South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns just under a year ago.

