Billionaire Tony Elemelu has shown that he is good all-round as he prepared his meal on Sallah Day

In a short clip, the Nigerian billionaire, with assured composure, made roasted yam and yummy-looking sauce

Nigerians praised him, saying he is a man for all tasks, good in many things as he is with running a business

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Popular Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, has shown that he is also good in the kitchen. In a video shared on his Instagram page, the man showed off his culinary skill.

The billionaire said the video was shot as he celebrated Sallah with his brother, Ndudi Elumelu. In the clip, Elumelu roasted some yam.

Many people were wowed by his amazing culinary skill. Photo source: @tonyelumelu

Source: UGC

He is good in the kitchen too

To go with the yam, he made some sauce. After preparing the meal, he took his time to dish it. The way he handled things in the kitchen shows the video was not just for the gram, it is what he does.

Many Nigerians have commented on how versatile the businessman is. Watch the video below:

A total package

At the time of writing this report, his Instagram post has received over 800 comments with more than 31,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

odogwupapie said:

"Why won’t you like Tony? Just tell me. This guy always giving me Joy!!!"

evextrabyjooksybaby1 said:

"You can cook toooooo? The boys that have N1m wont enter the kitchen."

therealbighommie said:

"See trap song now."

ralache said:

"Absolutely nothing sexier than a billionaire chef."

iamdreggy said:

"Big chef, I'm still a better cook tho."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

I was lucky to get my first job

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Elumelu shared how luck played a great role in making him great in life.

On Monday, July 5, the rich man said the job he applied for when he started his career was well above his qualifications.

Elumelu revealed that despite not meeting the criteria for the job, he still sent in his application letter. He said it was by a dent of luck that the boss read his letter.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za