Former Barcelona Boss Deflects Questions About Lionel Messi After Camp Nou Reign

Ernesto Valverde has refused to answer questions about Lionel Messi or his time in charge at Camp Nou

The 57-year-old is yet to return to football management after being axed by Barcelona in January 2020

The Spaniard was in charge of the club for three seasons, in the process, winning four trophies, including two La Liga titles

Ernesto Valverde has insisted that he will not talk about what transpired during his time at Barcelona.

The 57-year-old has not managed any club since he was booted out by the Catalans in the winter of 2020 over an alleged poor run of results.

Former Barcelona boss Valverde and Lionel Messi after a Copa Del Rey match against Celta Vigo in January 2018. Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates

Although he was unable to do exploits for them in the Champions League, he, however, won two Spanish Leagues, one Copa Del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup for the Blaugranas.

But that appears not enough for the team and they terminated his deal on 13 January 2020, after recording a 3–2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

His departure ushered in the reign of former Real Betis handler Quique Setien, who also didn't last more than six months before being shown the exit doors.

What Ernesto Valverde said

Meanwhile, Valverde who is still not sure what his future would look like having refused to take up another managerial job since January 2020 said according to Marca quoting Extremadura native:

"I can't say what happened. It's part of the mystique. It's better that people don't know what we're like and think we know it all. It's better that people don't know the truth."

The former forward also reflected on plans to return to football management during the interview, saying:

"I suppose it's possible I could coach again. But it would have to be a different project, something stimulating and motivating.

"After leaving Barcelona I needed some downtime. I had wanted to travel, but with the pandemic, it wasn't possible. At the moment I'm not clear about what I'm going to do next."

