- Regina Asamoah is a Ghanaian journalist and the News Editor at Atinka FM/TV

- The award-winning media personality was adjudged the Best Female Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalist Awards (GJA) in 2020

- Asamoah's latest documentary, Missing Children, has so far reunited 17 missing kids with their families

Despite the impact of her work on her psychological wellbeing, health, and finance, Regina Asamoah has defeated the challenges and earned several feats.

The Ghanaian journalist and human rights activist has been in the spotlight due to her sterling achievements, being adjudged the Best Female Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalist Awards (GJA) in 2020.

Before this feat, she had clinched several other victories, including special recognitions from the GJA and Plan International for her documentaries while working as the News Editor of Atinka FM/TV in Accra, Ghana.

Asamoah's recent documentary, Missing Children, has so far reunited 17 missing children with their families, she said.

''I couldn't sleep for days after I finished this documentary because of the psychological impact it had on me. I broke down. There were days I had to put off my phone to regain my mental power,'' she told Briefly News.

However, it has not deterred her from pursuing her goal to the end as she aims to reunite 20 missing kids with their families.

Early life

Born and raised in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Regina Asamoah is the second of four children. Her mother is a businesswoman who trades in yam and other goods, and her father works as a welder at the Tema Harbour.

Paternally, she hails from Gomoa Akropong in the Central Region, where the inhabitants are mainly farmers and fisherfolks.

Though she enjoyed a less turbulent childhood whilst in basic school due to her family's stable finances, her parents were compelled to move her from an international school to the Saint Augustine Roman Catholic School where she completed her basic and junior high school due to financial constraints, she said.

Asamoah first stepped her feet in Apam Senior High School in the Central Region in 2004 to study General Arts and completed in 2007.

Whilst in senior high school, she participated in extracurricular activities as the chapel prefect and represented her school at competitions.

Braving the storms

In 2008, she went on to pursue a diploma in Communication Studies at the Ghana Institue of Journalism.

But life showed up and threw obstacles at her during the two-year programme as she had to juggle between school and caring for her sick mother, who became extremely ill at the time.

Despite the difficulty including the financial burden, the determined young woman went through all her classes and graduated as the Best Marketing Student, Best Advertising Student, and the Best Public Relations Student for her year group.

Asamoah offered her skills as a national service person at the Electoral Commission in Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

In 2014, she earned a degree in Journalism from her alma mater, combining her studies as a reporter and producer at a local radio station.

Asamoah still had the quest to pursue a new discipline, so she went back to the Ghanan Institute of Journalism to earn a master's in Development Communication and earned the best graduating student with distinction.

''Working and schooling weren't easy but with God's grace, I made it.''

Awards and recognition

The award-winning journalist has braved storms and now helping others to overcome their challenges.

Through her women and children-centred journalism and activism, Asamoah has helped to attain justice for defiled girls and secured sponsorship for five of them to return to the classroom.

Asamoah was adjudged the Best Female Journalist of the Year at the 25th GJA awards last year and also won laurels for her documentaries Defiled and Traumatised and Covid-19 and the Aged that year.

