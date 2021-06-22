Social media fell in love with a video of a father displaying affection towards his daughter who was getting married

An adorable video shows the bride's father and his daughter dancing; the lady got emotional and the man wiped her tears carefully

Many people loved the fact that the man and his daughter are close, saying a man is always his daughter's first love

A Nigerian father has warmed the hearts of many on social media after displaying affection towards his daughter on her wedding day.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @cinematicsng, the father could be seen dancing with his daughter who was emotional.

He used his handkerchief to wipe her tears without spoiling her makeup in the process. The man then whispered in the lady's ear as they continued dancing.

The duo seemed to be close, which explained why the bride with the Instagram handle @zenatonin was emotional while dancing with her father.

Her father, her hero

The lady described her father as her hero who was always there for her whenever she needed him. According to the bride, her father listened to her and wiped away her tears.

Captioning the video, @cinematicsng quoted the bride:

"He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me, wiped away my tears and taught me to become a woman of value. My father will always be my hero.”

Many people loved the video

Reacting to the video, @cynthia_ish said:

"Awwwwwwwwww nothing beats a loving and caring father."

@coolestyem commented:

"So beautiful."

@_kurshhh said:

"God bless you daddy."

@chenemifits commented:

"This is so sweet."

