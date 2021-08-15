Gerd Muller: Bayern Munich and Germany Legend Dies Aged 75

Bayern Munich have confirmed the tragic passing of Gerd Muller via their social medial platforms

Muller is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the football pitch

The football icon had an illustrious career with Bayern, who he helped win a number of titles, including four Bundesliga titles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bayern Munich and Germany football legend Gerd Muller has tragically died aged 75. Muller's death was confirmed by Bayern on the morning of Sunday, 15 August.

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller, who died early on Sunday morning at the age of 75," the Bundesliga giants said in a social media post.

Bayern Munich have confirmed the tragic passing of Gerd Muller via their social medial platforms. Image: Rust/ Ullstein Bild.

Source: Getty Images

Muller is widely regarded as one of the best strikers to grace football following his exploits in front of goal during his playing days.

The legendary striker scored an eyewatering 68 goals in just 62 appearances for the Germany national side, inspiring them to European glory in 1972 and the World Cup in 1974.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Despite his impressive goalscoring form with the national team, it was at Bayern where he made a name for himself.

Joining the Bundesliga club in 1964, Muller managed to score a remarkable 566 goals in 607 during a glittering football career that saw him win four Bundesliga titles, three European Cups, and a European Cup Winners’ Cup medal.

While he managed to win a number of titles for club and country, he did win individual awards as well thanks to his incisiveness in front of goal.

Having scored 10 goals during the 1970 World Cup staged in Brazil, he did manage to cart home the Ballon d’Or.

Speaking on his death, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said it was a sad moment for the club, describing Muller as "the greatest ever been."

“Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans," Mirror UK quoted Hainer saying.

“Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there has ever been - and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family," he added.

Diego Maradona: Football legend dies of cardiovascular arrest at 60

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Argentinian football legend and winner of the 1986 World Cup, Diego Maradona, passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a heart attack.

The legend left Olivos Clinic in an ambulance on 11 November after a successful operation. It was unclear, however, if Maradona fully recovered as it came just days after his lawyer, Matias Morla, painted a grim picture of his health.

Morla was quoted saying it was a miracle the World Cup winner was alive, divulging the blood clot could have easily "cost him his life."

Source: Briefly.co.za